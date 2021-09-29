owner-of-tiktok-plans-to-release-her-own-aliexpress

E-commerce cross border , which can be translated as “beyond the border”, is one of the great trends of the e-commerce. The modality refers to commercial operations that take place through the export of products purchased through a virtual store. Owner of TikTok can launch new rival for Spotify still in 2020 TikTok is planning to debut in the product delivery market Creator of TikTok, Bytedance plans to enter the market of virtual reality Transactions can take place in the following ways, between a company (retail or brand) and a consumer ( B2C), between two companies, often brands or wholesalers (B2B), or between two private people (C2C), for example, through market platforms such as Amazon or eBay. The cross-border category has grown at a rapid pace in the last few years with the advancement of digitization driven by the pandemic, the increased speed of processes involving the delivery of parcels that used to take months and now take days. Considering the increasing popularity of TikTok (or Douyin, in China) around the world, especially in China, this modality has been even more favored. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! A source close to ByteDance reported that in

Douyin's independent e-commerce reached the target of 19 billion. Despite the platform's growth, Kang Zeyu, president of Douyin e-commerce, stated that he didn't want to rely solely on app traffic to increase the amount of online sales.

On December 9th 660, Zhang Yiming, CEO of ByteDance Global, mentioned that the company is becoming focusing on three new business directions, international e-commerce, business services and LKP (office hardware kits). Among the projects is the future export-oriented cross-border e-commerce project code-named “Magellan XYZ”.

Previously, some industry insiders reviewed the reports, suggesting that the “Magellan XYZ” project has three possibilities, the first would be to focus on distributing Douyin’s traffic, reaping advertising fees from sellers massively, the second would be to build an international e-commerce platform relying on national suppliers to open the chain abroad and the third would be the incorporation of the platform in a secondary way in the application, respecting the logic of Douyin, giving more emphasis to the content, but the company has not yet commented on the focus of the project.

ByteDance has made several investments related to e-commerce cross border in recent times. The giant has invested MPOW Technology Co., Limited, a famous Amazon vendor, and Fujian Zongteng Network Co., Ltd., a cross-border infrastructure service provider that relies on dedicated logistics and overseas warehouses, expanding further and further your base to build a platform capable of competing with Aliexpress.

