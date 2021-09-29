Vera Rubin Observatory will help “chase” interstellar visitors; understand
In 2017, an interstellar object called 1I /’Oumuamua visited the Solar System and left the scientific community “upside down”. It had a highly hyperbolic trajectory, inexplicable speed, and raised several hypotheses about its nature. However, despite debates about its nature, astronomers agree that there is much more like it out there — and the Vera Rubin Observatory should find a fair amount of visitors from other star systems.
The biggest difficulty in determining the nature of the ‘Oumuamua was its speed, which took it beyond the reach of telescopic lenses before scientists could analyze it further. This resulted in a number of hypotheses, including the idea that the ‘Oumuamua was an alien sailboat — but most likely it was a block of ice torn from an “exopluton”.
In any case, astronomers want to ensure they can study the next interstellar visitor, and for that they need to have action plans and be ready to execute them as soon as objects are detected. But will there be other opportunities like that, from 2017? Well, everything indicates that it was, even because another interstellar object was found in 2017, comet 2I/Birosov .
