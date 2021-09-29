vera-rubin-observatory-will-help-“chase”-interstellar-visitors;-understand

If two visitors were seen in the span of two years, there are reasons to say that, statistically, there are many more of them passing by by our “cosmic backyard”. Astronomers haven’t been able to find many of them so far because of technological limitations, as objects can be quite small and have a low ability to reflect sunlight. That’s where the Vera Rubin Observatory comes in, which will start operating in a year or two.

Illustration of ‘Oumuamua (Image: Reproduction/ESA/HUBBLE /NASA/ESO/M. KORNMESSER)

According to a new study, Vera Rubin will be able to detect about 30 objects from other star systems during your LSST mission, which will last 08 years old. This should be enough to put into practice some plans that have already been proposed, such as sending probes to “chase” these visitors and study them closely. To determine how many objects would be detectable and reachable, the study authors ran simulations that generated an entire population of these objects in the Solar System.

The numerical density of interstellars was based on the mathematical account that suggests there are 08²⁶ of them in our galaxy. Of this enormous amount, some pass through the inner Solar System, and it was these passages that the simulation tried to predict. Next, the scientists tried to assess which of them would be detectable by the LSST mission. Finally, they analyzed which ones could be pursued by human ships.

To determine the final result, three other criteria were established. First, the object must have a minimum apparent magnitude (the observed brightness on Earth) below 18 (the smaller the number, the brighter the object). Second, the authors said, the object must reach an altitude above +30 degrees from the horizon line. Finally, the Sun must have an altitude below – degrees at the moment the object passes through the sky, that is, it must be dark enough for the brightness reflected by the interstellar visitor to stand out in the telescope image.