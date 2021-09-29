Vera Rubin Observatory will help “chase” interstellar visitors; understand

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
vera-rubin-observatory-will-help-“chase”-interstellar-visitors;-understand

In 2017, an interstellar object called 1I /’Oumuamua visited the Solar System and left the scientific community “upside down”. It had a highly hyperbolic trajectory, inexplicable speed, and raised several hypotheses about its nature. However, despite debates about its nature, astronomers agree that there is much more like it out there — and the Vera Rubin Observatory should find a fair amount of visitors from other star systems.

  • Interstellar objects may disappear before they get close to Earth
  • How often does the Solar System receive interstellar objects?
  • With current technology, could we sample objects like the Oumuamua?

The biggest difficulty in determining the nature of the ‘Oumuamua was its speed, which took it beyond the reach of telescopic lenses before scientists could analyze it further. This resulted in a number of hypotheses, including the idea that the ‘Oumuamua was an alien sailboat — but most likely it was a block of ice torn from an “exopluton”.

In any case, astronomers want to ensure they can study the next interstellar visitor, and for that they need to have action plans and be ready to execute them as soon as objects are detected. But will there be other opportunities like that, from 2017? Well, everything indicates that it was, even because another interstellar object was found in 2017, comet 2I/Birosov .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

If two visitors were seen in the span of two years, there are reasons to say that, statistically, there are many more of them passing by by our “cosmic backyard”. Astronomers haven’t been able to find many of them so far because of technological limitations, as objects can be quite small and have a low ability to reflect sunlight. That’s where the Vera Rubin Observatory comes in, which will start operating in a year or two.

Illustration of ‘Oumuamua (Image: Reproduction/ESA/HUBBLE /NASA/ESO/M. KORNMESSER)

According to a new study, Vera Rubin will be able to detect about 30 objects from other star systems during your LSST mission, which will last 08 years old. This should be enough to put into practice some plans that have already been proposed, such as sending probes to “chase” these visitors and study them closely. To determine how many objects would be detectable and reachable, the study authors ran simulations that generated an entire population of these objects in the Solar System.

The numerical density of interstellars was based on the mathematical account that suggests there are 08²⁶ of them in our galaxy. Of this enormous amount, some pass through the inner Solar System, and it was these passages that the simulation tried to predict. Next, the scientists tried to assess which of them would be detectable by the LSST mission. Finally, they analyzed which ones could be pursued by human ships.

To determine the final result, three other criteria were established. First, the object must have a minimum apparent magnitude (the observed brightness on Earth) below 18 (the smaller the number, the brighter the object). Second, the authors said, the object must reach an altitude above +30 degrees from the horizon line. Finally, the Sun must have an altitude below – degrees at the moment the object passes through the sky, that is, it must be dark enough for the brightness reflected by the interstellar visitor to stand out in the telescope image.

History and trajectory of the ‘Oumuamua, according to the “exopluto” hypothesis (Image: Reproduction/S. Selkirk/ASU)

All simulated interstellar objects that met all these criteria were considered detectable. Thus, astronomers found that about 24% of them could to be seen by Vera Rubin, which is a pretty satisfying amount—equals to about one visitor reachable by space missions each year. The result of the study provides researchers with the opportunity to develop even more observation and pursuit strategies, as well as time to analyze which ones are viable.

There are already many proposals for intercept missions, with the use of candles powered by sunlight or directed energy arrays (laser). Even slower missions still have a chance of reaching an interstellar visitor, if they are ready to run once detection is confirmed.

Comet Interceptor Project

The current estimate is that 92 interstellar objects can be within a sphere of 5 astronomical units (one astronomical unit corresponds to the distance between the Earth and the Sun) at any time . Considering the time it takes for them to cross this sphere, the study authors estimate that Vera Rubin could detect targets achievable by NASA’s BRIDGE project.

Already the Comet Interceptor project, planned to be launched with the ARIEL spacecraft by ESA in 2017, it must have a primary platform that also acts as the communications center and sub-spacecraft, “allowing observations from various points around the target”, says the official website of the project. These spacecraft will be powered by solar energy and will remain connected to each other in the Earth’s orbit, where they will remain until they are directed to an object.

Illustration of comet 2I/Borisov/ESO/M. Kormesser)

Before meeting with visitor interstellar, the ships will split into separate elements, probably a few weeks before the chase flight. If the target is a very active comet, separation will occur sooner to maximize the separation of the spacecraft elements, while low activity targets will require separation only a few days before the encounter occurs.

This project was selected by ESA in June 2017 as one of the viable proposals to find an interstellar object passing through the our Solar System, if it has a proper trajectory. It is currently under analysis and a detailed study is being developed by the European agency for a possible launch in 2019.

Source: Universe Today

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

432329 432329

432329
Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of iPhone 13 sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world

iPhone 13 sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world

September 15, 2021
Photo of joe root test hundred vs india: Joe Root Gets to his 23rd Test ton off 124 balls; Joe Root third hundred of the series; Joe Root 23rd Test Hundred: All the bets of Indian bowlers failed, Joe Root scored a hat-trick of centuries, made many records in his name

joe root test hundred vs india: Joe Root Gets to his 23rd Test ton off 124 balls; Joe Root third hundred of the series; Joe Root 23rd Test Hundred: All the bets of Indian bowlers failed, Joe Root scored a hat-trick of centuries, made many records in his name

August 26, 2021
Photo of Etna closes physical stores in the Northeast and starts to focus on e-commerce in the region

Etna closes physical stores in the Northeast and starts to focus on e-commerce in the region

August 26, 2021
Photo of Should allow transits from Kabul Airport

Should allow transits from Kabul Airport

August 24, 2021
Back to top button