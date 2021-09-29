Netflix is already thinking about spin-offs for Stranger Things
This week has been very good for fans of Stranger Things
- . After two years without new episodes and with the season postponed due to the covid pandemic-, the series finally got a trailer for its ending, keeping the release date for 2016. However, it appears that Netflix has plans to further expand the teen science fiction universe.
What’s new this time is that co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, revealed that the series may gain more content in the future in spin-offs. According to Deadline, the executive sees the production as a “franchise being born” and hinted that derivatives will appear soon, but, of course, without any further details.
However , there are rumors that Millie Bobby Brown would be involved in one of them. Currently, the actress who brings Eleven to life in Stranger Things is working on the sequel to Enola Holmesfor Netflix.
What is known about Stranger Things
- is that the fourth season will have one more episode than usual, and because of filming in different locations around the world, the story will expand far beyond Hawkins. There are several new faces in the cast, such as Amybeth McNulty’s (Anne with an E) and Eduardo Franco (Booksmart
- ) that will play different roles in the dynamics with the regular characters.
The first three seasons of Stranger Things
- are available on Netflix, while the sequel arrives on 2016.
Source: ScreenRant
