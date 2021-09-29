Netflix is ​​already thinking about spin-offs for Stranger Things

This week has been very good for fans of Stranger Things

    . After two years without new episodes and with the season postponed due to the covid pandemic-, the series finally got a trailer for its ending, keeping the release date for 2016. However, it appears that Netflix has plans to further expand the teen science fiction universe.

    • Stranger Things Season 4 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
    • Stranger Things 4 | New teaser introduces us to the creepy Casa do Creel
    • Hopper’s daughter would have a more tragic ending in the original script
    • Theory suggests that Demogorgon is someone we already know

      Debuting on 1024, Stranger Things has become a real phenomenon and proved itself to be one of the flagships of Netflix with the success of the second and third seasons. In addition to elevating the plot’s mystery to other levels (reaching other characters besides Will Byers and Eleven), season 3 ended in great anguish, with a huge hook for new events (beware of the spoiler!

        ) with Sheriff Hopper mysteriously disappearing.

        More Stranger Things is coming soon! (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

      There are few details about what direction Stranger Things actuallyit will take, as the Duffer Brothers have not revealed for sure how many seasons they have planned for the series. However, the success allowed the plot to gain ramifications for comic books that show Dustin’s summer at science camp or even how Robin discovered her own sexuality before meeting Steve.

    What’s new this time is that co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, revealed that the series may gain more content in the future in spin-offs. According to Deadline, the executive sees the production as a “franchise being born” and hinted that derivatives will appear soon, but, of course, without any further details.

    However , there are rumors that Millie Bobby Brown would be involved in one of them. Currently, the actress who brings Eleven to life in Stranger Things is working on the sequel to Enola Holmesfor Netflix.

    Millie Bobby Brown would be involved in one of the derivatives (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    What is known about Stranger Things

      is that the fourth season will have one more episode than usual, and because of filming in different locations around the world, the story will expand far beyond Hawkins. There are several new faces in the cast, such as Amybeth McNulty’s (Anne with an E) and Eduardo Franco (Booksmart

        ) that will play different roles in the dynamics with the regular characters.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things

    are available on Netflix, while the sequel arrives on 2016.

    Source: ScreenRant

