netflix-is-​​already-thinking-about-spin-offs-for-stranger-things

Debuting on 1024, Stranger Things has become a real phenomenon and proved itself to be one of the flagships of Netflix with the success of the second and third seasons. In addition to elevating the plot’s mystery to other levels (reaching other characters besides Will Byers and Eleven), season 3 ended in great anguish, with a huge hook for new events (beware of the spoiler! ) with Sheriff Hopper mysteriously disappearing. More Stranger Things is coming soon! (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

There are few details about what direction Stranger Things actuallyit will take, as the Duffer Brothers have not revealed for sure how many seasons they have planned for the series. However, the success allowed the plot to gain ramifications for comic books that show Dustin’s summer at science camp or even how Robin discovered her own sexuality before meeting Steve.

