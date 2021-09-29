free-fire-max:-the-minimum-requirements-to-play-on-android-and-ios

The Free Fire MAX, enhanced version of Garena’s famous battle royale, arrived this Tuesday (

) for Android and iOS devices after months of waiting. However, not all mobile phones will be able to run the app due to the more realistic graphics in high definition.

Learn all about the new version of battle royale

See step by step how to download the game 5 tips to play well Free Fire

Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to download Free Fire MAX to your device. See also a comparison with the traditional Free Fire requirements.

Your cell phone will be able to run the new Free Fire MAX ? Check it below (Photo: Disclosure/Garena)

Requirements to download Free Fire MAX on Android

The Android app is 0,11 GB in size, and can be accessed through this link .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Some users are not finding the game directly by searching the Google Play Store. Garena is aware of the situation, and advises players to search exactly for the terms “garena free fire max redemption”.

Minimum requirements Free Fire MAX Free Fire CPU Dual core 1.2GHz processor Dual Processor 1.2GHz core RAM memory 2 GB 1 GB Internal storage 2.5 GB+ 1.5 GB+ Operational system Android 4.4 Android 4.4 823 Recommended requirements Free Fire MAX Free Fire CPU Octa core 2.0GHz processor Octa Processor 1.8GHz core RAM memory 4 GB 3 GB Internal storage 4 GB+ 3 GB+ Operational system Android 7 Android 7 Requirements for download Free Fire MAX on iOS The iPhone and iPad app is 1.7GB in size, and can be accessed at this link. Like Android, Apple users are not finding the game directly by searching the App Store. Garena’s guidance is the same: look for the exact terms “garena free fire max redemption”. Minimum requirements Free Fire MAX Free Fire Device iPhone 6S iPhone 5S Operational system iOS 11 iOS 9 Internal storage 3 GB Uninformed Recommended requirements Free Fire MAX Free Fire Device iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Operational system iOS 11+ iOS 11+

Internal storage

4 GB

Uninformed

Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft