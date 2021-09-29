Free Fire Max: the minimum requirements to play on Android and iOS

The Free Fire MAX, enhanced version of Garena’s famous battle royale, arrived this Tuesday (

) for Android and iOS devices after months of waiting. However, not all mobile phones will be able to run the app due to the more realistic graphics in high definition.

Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to download Free Fire MAX to your device. See also a comparison with the traditional Free Fire requirements.

Your cell phone will be able to run the new Free Fire MAX ? Check it below (Photo: Disclosure/Garena)

Requirements to download Free Fire MAX on Android

The Android app is 0,11 GB in size, and can be accessed through this link .

Some users are not finding the game directly by searching the Google Play Store. Garena is aware of the situation, and advises players to search exactly for the terms “garena free fire max redemption”.

Minimum requirements
Free Fire MAXCPU

Dual core 1.2GHz processor Dual Processor 1.2GHz core

RAM memory

2 GB

1 GB

Internal storage 2.5 GB+Android 4.4Android 4.4

Recommended requirements

Free Fire

CPU

Octa core 2.0GHz processor Octa Processor 1.8GHz core

RAM memory

4 GB

3 GB

Internal storage 4 GB+

3 GB+

Operational system

Android 7
Free Fire
1.5 GB+
Operational system
Free Fire MAX

Android 7

Requirements for download Free Fire MAX on iOS

The iPhone and iPad app is 1.7GB in size, and can be accessed at this link.

Like Android, Apple users are not finding the game directly by searching the App Store. Garena’s guidance is the same: look for the exact terms “garena free fire max redemption”.

Minimum requirements

Free Fire MAX

Free Fire

    iPhone 6SiPhone 5S

    Operational system

    iOS 9
    Device
    iOS 11

    Internal storage 3 GB Uninformed

    Recommended requirements

    Free Fire MAX

      Free Fire Device iPhone 7 iPhone 7

      Operational system iOS 11+ iOS 11+

      Internal storage

      4 GB Uninformed

      Source: Garena

      Did you like this article?

