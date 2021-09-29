honor-may-launch-mobile-phone-with-flexible-screen-that-extends-to-the-rear

This week, Honor got a patent approved with information about a possible future smartphone with a flexible screen. The project was analyzed by a Chinese regulatory agency and several images show how the design and some features of the new device can be, which is very similar to what Xiaomi did with the conceptual Mi Mix Alpha — concept of 2019 that never made it to the shelves — at least when the device is “closed”.

Flexible screen may extend to the back panel of the cell phone (Image: LetsGoDigital)

The smartphone construction has a display that can be rolled up to the rear panel, and the screen can be extended up to the maximum size of inches, same dimensions as shown in a Huawei patent released last month. The images also show a phone with a hidden — or missing — front camera and four rear lenses aligned vertically above a flash. The on/off button has been moved to the top, while the volume controls would probably happen by touching the sides.

One of the biggest advantages of this strategy for devices with flexible screens is the possibility of having its useful area increased by up to 3.5 times in relation to its closed dimensions. Furthermore, all processes can be done without increasing the thickness of the device, unlike current folding ones that are twice as thick when the additional screen is not in use, which can be a hassle when putting in a pocket or other tight places. .

On the other hand, a screen that curls up to the back of the smartphone is much more susceptible to scratches and breakage, as was pointed out at the time that Xiaomi showed the Mi Mix Alpha. Flexible displays are even more exposed, as they are made with softer materials, which can be damaged even with fingernails.

Upcoming Honor devices may come with four or even five rear cameras (Image: LetsGoDigital)

In addition to cell phones with a flexible screen, the company will also be able to invest heavily in smartphones with high camera capabilities. According to projects disclosed in the patents, the brand is thinking of two design options for the rear camera module: while the first has an upper square with four lenses and a lower square with the main camera, the other shows two lenses above and two below .

On the front, the brand may adopt a flat display with a centered hole for the front lens, or even use more curved edges and a pill to house an extra camera — possibly ultrawide or sensor depth — in addition to the traditional lens. Other construction aspects of this possible new smartphone include a USB-C input, a 3.5 mm port, a microphone, a speaker and a SIM card slot.

The patent too shows an additional version with hidden camera below the screen and rear module similar to the variant that brings four cameras, but positioned more centrally. It could be a more premium smartphone, not least because it doesn’t have a 3.5 mm jack for headphones either.