God of War Ragnarök receives trailer dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese

PlayStation Brasil has published the first dubbed trailer for God of War Ragnarök, which was shown on the PlayStation Showcase of September 29. The video aired this Wednesday (), showing the return of Ricardo Juarez to the role of Kratos and Lipe Volpato as Atreus.

      Two new voices can be seen in the trailer. One is Mimir, which is different from the first game, and the other is the new character Thor. However, the dwarf blacksmith brothers Sindri and Brock seem to have the same voice actors, Marcelo Salsicha and Mauro Castro, respectively.

      O Canaltech got in touch with PlayStation Brasil’s advisors to confirm the casting of the new

      God of War dubbing in Brazil, but still has not received an answer.

        God of War: Ragnarök will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on

        and has no official date revealed yet.

          With information from Dubbing

