how-to-make-an-instagram-featured-cover-on-canvas

Canva (Android l iOS l Web) is a multi-purpose photo and video editor. Through the platform, users can create from resumes to content for Instagram — which, as you can already imagine, is the focus of this tutorial. In addition to videos for Reels, posts for Feed and Stories, it is also possible to make covers for the highlights of the social network.

  • How to use Canva Photo Editor
  • How to create custom Stories with Canva for free
  • How to use Canvas | How to create custom images and videos for social networks

But that’s not exactly a differentiator. After all, many editors offer similar tools and features. Canva, however, stands out in another way: its catalog includes numerous Instagram standout cover templates.

With different shapes and colors just a click away, users don’t need to create images from scratch. The templates are already quite creative, but the editor lets you customize the images. Check out how to do it below.

Step 1:

access Canva and select the search bar, which is located at the top of the screen.

Log on to Canva to get started. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Once that is done, search for “Cover for Instagram Stories Highlights” and click on the corresponding result.

Use the search bar to find the models. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

With this, numerous featured cover models will be displayed. Explore the options and choose the one whose style you like the most.

Select the one you most identify with. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

When you click on one of the templates, you will see all available images. You can use all pages or select each cover individually.

Open the file in the editing screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

You can change the color of the background and cover elements for Instagram standout. To do this, click on the location you want to change and use the “Color” tool located at the bottom of the screen.

Customize the image colors. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Edit the image with the other Canva tools. You can crop the image, add transparency to elements, change their position on the screen, among others. To add text, click on the “+” button located in the lower left corner.

Use the others editor resources. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7:

Again, at the bottom of the page, click on “Text”. Select the format that you like the most and move forward.

If you want, add some text to the cover. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8:

After you finish the settings, tap on the button in the upper right corner of the screen. Then download your creation or share it with one of the supported apps. Finally, just change the cover of the highlights on your Instagram profile.

Finally, save the file . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to make Instagram featured cover on Canva.

