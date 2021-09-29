energy-saving-is-the-most-felt-advantage-for-smart-home-owners

A new survey by LG showed the main impressions of users who have equipment with features aimed at connected homes, such as lamps, televisions, washing machines, air conditioning and refrigerators. The study was conducted with 1024 people from 17 years ago , in the United States. Xiaomi Brazil shows functions of its smart glasses

What does a city need to be considered “smart city”?

Smart private uses camera to recognize user’s “anal imprint” The first question asked is related to the primary objectives of those who purchase a smart home product. About 25, 3% of people responded that they simply wanted a way to control devices automatically, while 13, 7% intend to save energy and money , and , 3% look for greater customization options in internal environments . Energy saving is the main benefit pointed out by people who have already bought smart devices, with 15,3% of the total responses. Next, there is the possibility of making objects more pleasant and useful — users also noticed greater time savings, improved security and less effort in the use of smart utensils. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Energy savings is the most perceived benefit for those who use smart products (Image: Disclosure /LG) People in age groups taller people tend to feel more satisfied with their smart products, as up to 60% of adults from The 54 years are completely happy with their appliances. There is a tendency for this statistic to decrease as the responses of the youngest are shown, and only 27, 7% of people from 25 to 50 years consider themselves extremely happy with their smart home devices. People of older age groups tend to be more satisfied with smart home devices (Image: Disclosure/LG) Also in the aspect of age groups, the research shows that younger people tend to be attracted by the innovations of connected homes , while older ones are excited about the performance improvements that the products can provide. In addition, smart products tend to generate similar levels of satisfaction between people who have no knowledge of artificial intelligence and those who have some knowledge about the subject.

Smart TVs and refrigerators are preferred

The survey also identified some user groups, and the main uses of smart technologies in their everyday lives—in general, everyone prioritizes smart televisions and refrigerators. Among the identified niches are people who value high social status, who like to use fabric identification resources and recommend the best cycles in washing machines, for example.

Now those who put practicality as a priority in their routine often use smartphone apps to control their devices. Those who value social responsibility make use of smart resources to save energy in refrigerators, while parents and guardians control the lights without using their hands, in addition to using different colors in the lamps to entertain the little ones.

Another group identified in the survey includes users interested in gardening, who like to use their voice to activate various commands. People who take care of household tasks prioritize the safety of their homes with products such as smart locks, and those interested in sports like to have always-updated scoreboards on their devices, as well as schedules for upcoming games.

The survey shows that LG is on the right path to bet on artificial intelligence as a differential for its home appliances, Smart TVs and other ThinQ line electronics, and should also serve as a parameter for improvements focused on specific audiences that the brand wants to reach.