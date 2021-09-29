“antenna”-made-of-pet-bottle,-sand-and-stone-improves-cell-phone-signal?

Does a PET bottle filled with sand and stones have the ability to improve the signal quality of a cell phone? The image below went viral on Twitter as a viable option in regions with weak internet signal and brought to light a technique that time and again gains prominence on social networks. 8 tips to improve your home’s Wi-Fi signal

I noticed in several fences in the MST settlement some pet bottles with sand and stone inside. I asked what it was and they told me “our internet point!”.

There’s no signal there, but if the guys put their cellphones inside that shit IT WORKS! I SAW WITH MY OWN EYES. pic.twitter.com/RVpO7vmwQc

Looking closely, it’s hard to believe that this workaround can capture and amplify radio waves in isolated areas, enabling better access for mobile devices and other devices with conventional connection. And, furthermore, experts say that it is practically impossible for the plastic-stone-sand combination to have any influence on the cell phone signal.

“To have any significant influence on the cell phone signal is I need the objects or their combinations to have some good electrically conductive material, such as metals. Dielectric materials (plastic, common stone and sand) are poor conductors of electricity and are practically transparent to the waves emitted or received by the cell phone”, explains Claudio Furukawa, professor responsible for the USP Physics Institute’s Demonstration Laboratory.

Does it work or not?

People who have come across the “amplifier bottle” swear that the thing really works. On Twitter, several comments attest to the effectiveness of the gadget made at home, saying that the device “channels the signal” and transfers cell phone waves to a region closer to the device. But it will be?

Various YouTube channels teach how to make the “miracle” antenna (Image: Playback/YouTube)

The

Canaltech

asked professor Claudio Furukawa what really happens when someone puts a cell phone inside a PET bottle with sand and some rocks on the bottom, hoping to have a fast and stable internet connection.

“Since they are materials with low electrical conductivity, they practically do not interfere and are inert to electromagnetic waves in the cell phone’s range. Therefore, they are unable to channel or concentrate these waves significantly to the point that they function as antennas,” adds Furukawa.

Radio de galena

Some Twitter users have raised the hypothesis that the PET bottle antenna has the same principle as the galena radio — a device it uses semiconductor properties of the mineral galena as a modulating receptor. In these rudimentary devices, just a piece of wire is enough to modulate and amplify an AM signal.

Mineral Galena (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

This possibility leads to another question: could the type of stone used inside the bottle interfere with performance and in the capture of cell phone signal? Would metallized rocks have the ability to amplify telephony waves, improving the reception and distribution of this signal? It seems not.

“The Galena radio uses a mineral stone with the function of a semiconductor in the oscillating circuit of the receiver, that is, it does not work as an antenna that concentrates or channels the electromagnetic waves. Later, this mineral was replaced by diodes, which perform the same function”, recalls Furukawa.

The head interferes

In fact, what affects and harms the electromagnetic wave is another material: water. So, if the person is with the device very close to the head, the tendency is that there is interference in the signal caused by the human body itself. This means that you just need to get away from your cell phone to help the waves propagate better.

Keeping the cell phone close to the head may impair the signal (Image: FabrikaPhoto/Envato)

As physics explains, higher conductivity materials absorb more electromagnetic radiation and the human body, with almost 98% water, has a high conductivity electric. Following this theory, it doesn’t matter if the cell phone is inside a bottle full of rock and sand or on a table, as long as it is far from your hand or head, a weak signal tends to improve.

“With the body close to the cell phone, it would be absorbing part of the waves. As the signal would already be weak, this small interference would be enough to erase the reception once and for all. Placing the device inside a PET bottle to improve the internet signal is ineffective and can only provide a placebo effect”, concludes professor Claudio Furukawa.