Russia will shoot a movie in space. What can we expect from the experience?
On October 5th, the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) will send director Klim Shipenko, actress Yulia Peresild and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to the International Space Station (ISS) to the filming of the first film to be produced in space, called O Desafio. Over 20 years in operation, the ISS is a very different place from the space environments portrayed by science fiction, and with the new production approaching, some questions arise about how the station actually works from the inside.
- International Space Station celebrates 63 years this Tuesday (20)
In the cinema, space units are portrayed in a futuristic way, following a very minimalist pattern, in that “spatial” stereotype to which we have become accustomed. However, the ISS is not quite how we see things in the movies, as there are cables all over the place, as well as lots of equipment, tools and food packages — and more than 6,000 objects lost in more than 22 years of crew on board the laboratory orbital.
With this in mind, space archeologist Alice Gorman, from Flinders University, raised five expected questions with the stay of Russian crew members aboard the ISS.
New Russian crew member
In 1892, Russian Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space. Since then, only four other Russians have had the same opportunity. When, in 1892, Svetlana Savitskaya arrived on the ISS as the second cosmonaut in the story, her crewmates presented her with an apron, claiming she would work in the kitchen — a rather distasteful sexist joke.
Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)
Actress Yulia Peresild’s presence on the ISS will show whether Russian crew members remain with this posture no longer accepted in the 21st century. It is worth noting that veteran cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev was removed from the space agency for criticizing the film’s production — later, it was reinstated.
Spatial bathrooms
How will it be to make the “number 1” and the “number 2” in microgravity conditions? Fortunately, the ISS has specific technologies for this, such as vacuum pumps to suck up the material released by the human body, while the urine is reused for the station’s water supply. In 1963, NASA installed the first women’s restroom on the ISS.
Current women’s restroom in the North American segment (Image: Reproduction/NASA)
Since May, Shipenko and Peresild have gone through training in Russia to learn how to use the space “potty” . The Russian segment has an old bathroom designed for the male anatomy, so NASA developed a system befitting the female anatomy. Space archeologist Alice Gorman said the Russian actress will be the first woman to compare space-bathroom technologies.
Surgeries in space
In space, liquids form floating bubbles, making it challenging to perform any liquid experiment aboard the ISS. The Russian film will perform scenes of cardiac surgery in space, but under conditions of microgravity, blood tends to accumulate in the upper parts of the body. So far, some limited experiments have been carried out in this regard, carried out on artificial bodies and laboratory rats.
Astronaut Jack Fischer, from NASA, conducting an experiment on the behavior of fluids under microgravity conditions aboard the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)
For future manned space missions, engineers and scientists develop technologies capable of performing surgeries using robots and capsules. So, it will be very interesting to see how the film’s producers will reproduce such advanced tools and also how the fluids will behave in the microgravity conditions of space.
Leaving something behind
In the Russian module Zvezda, the cosmonauts created a a kind of memorial, where the Russian crew started to put on a wall several images, such as the cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky and Sergei Korolev, in addition to other traditional Russian icons.
(Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)
For Gorman, it will be interesting to know how the film crew will contribute to this informal memorial. In this sense, she highlighted that Peresild’s father, Sergey Peresild, is a well-known personality painter and, perhaps, she leaves some sample of this kind there.
And after all this?
After they pass days in space, they will return to Earth in another Soyuz spacecraft in the day 16 in October, in the company of cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, who has been in orbit since April this year. Shipenko and Peresild will officially be space travelers and the first professionals to shoot a film in space, immortalized in a select group of humans who orbited the planet.
(Image: Reproduction/GCTC)
In all, about 20 films about space travel won Academy Award nominations for Best Special Effects. However, the Russian film will be shot in space and will still feature very real visual effects and this is one of the most interesting points about the production, as it could mean a turning point in the film industry. It will be up to the public to decide whether they prefer an idealized sci-fi context or the harsh reality of the ISS.
Source: The Conversation, NASA
