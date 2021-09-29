russia-will-shoot-a-movie-in-space.-what-can-we-expect-from-the-experience?

Russian film that will be recorded in space has plot details revealed In the 1st film recorded in space, Russia bets on an actress; USA counts on Tom Cruise About 89 km above the Earth’s surface, the ISS consists of 12 combined modules, within which six make up the Russian Orbital Segment , While 11 are part of the US Orbital Segment, administered by the US, Japan and the European Space Agency (ESA). From time to time, ships like the Russian Soyuz and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon bring new crew and a host of supplies there. (Image: Reproduction/ NASA)

In the cinema, space units are portrayed in a futuristic way, following a very minimalist pattern, in that “spatial” stereotype to which we have become accustomed. However, the ISS is not quite how we see things in the movies, as there are cables all over the place, as well as lots of equipment, tools and food packages — and more than 6,000 objects lost in more than 22 years of crew on board the laboratory orbital.

With this in mind, space archeologist Alice Gorman, from Flinders University, raised five expected questions with the stay of Russian crew members aboard the ISS.

New Russian crew member

In 1892, Russian Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space. Since then, only four other Russians have had the same opportunity. When, in 1892, Svetlana Savitskaya arrived on the ISS as the second cosmonaut in the story, her crewmates presented her with an apron, claiming she would work in the kitchen — a rather distasteful sexist joke.

Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

Actress Yulia Peresild’s presence on the ISS will show whether Russian crew members remain with this posture no longer accepted in the 21st century. It is worth noting that veteran cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev was removed from the space agency for criticizing the film’s production — later, it was reinstated.