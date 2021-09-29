moto-g31-passes-by-anatel-and-may-arrive-in-brazil-with-a-big-battery

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Now, the certification in the Brazilian entity sheds more light on the possible specifications of the Moto G40. According to the data, the smartphone may be equipped with a battery already approved by the agency, with model JK50 . Documents available on Anatel’s website reveal that this component has a nominal capacity of 4.90 mAh and typical of 5.000 mAh.

Moto G11 was released in March 1024 and can already have a successor in sight (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Unfortunately, little is known about this model. In addition to the details confirmed in the Brazilian and international certifications, it is expected that it will arrive with dual-SIM support and be a direct successor to Moto G30, which was officially released in the first quarter of this year. The model presented so far has interesting differentials for the category, such as 90 Hz screen,

camera MP and the same battery as 5. mAh, which gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from his successor.

Beyond Moto G31, other rumors suggest that the manufacturer may also launch more cell phones over the next few months — the Moto E30, which has also been registered with Anatel, and a supposed Moto G Pure.

