Moto G31 passes by Anatel and may arrive in Brazil with a big battery

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
4
moto-g31-passes-by-anatel-and-may-arrive-in-brazil-with-a-big-battery

The supposed Moto G64 is closer to becoming official and has even been authorized by Anatel to be sold in the Brazilian market. The model — which has appeared in other certifications around the world in recent weeks — has been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency with the model number XT2173, indicating Motorola’s intention to bring it to our country soon.

  • Moto G40 is certified and has new details confirmed
  • Moto E64 passes through Anatel and may be released in Brazil soon
  • Moto G Pure promotional material leaks confirming the look

For those who do not remember or did not follow the news about the cell phone, the Moto G30 was spotted in NBTC records — the Thai certification body — and the Wi-Fi Alliance. While the first confirms the commercial name of the device, the second shows that it will have support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks for wireless internet, in addition to reaching the shelves with Android 11 factory installed.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Now, the certification in the Brazilian entity sheds more light on the possible specifications of the Moto G40. According to the data, the smartphone may be equipped with a battery already approved by the agency, with model JK50 . Documents available on Anatel’s website reveal that this component has a nominal capacity of 4.90 mAh and typical of 5.000 mAh.

Moto G11 was released in March 1024 and can already have a successor in sight (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Unfortunately, little is known about this model. In addition to the details confirmed in the Brazilian and international certifications, it is expected that it will arrive with dual-SIM support and be a direct successor to Moto G30, which was officially released in the first quarter of this year. The model presented so far has interesting differentials for the category, such as 90 Hz screen,

camera MP and the same battery as 5. mAh, which gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from his successor.

Beyond Moto G31, other rumors suggest that the manufacturer may also launch more cell phones over the next few months — the Moto E30, which has also been registered with Anatel, and a supposed Moto G Pure.

Source: Anatel, via Tecnoblog

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2173 436987

436987 2173

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of WhatsApp tests in SP a function that shows trade nearby

WhatsApp tests in SP a function that shows trade nearby

September 15, 2021
Photo of ind vs eng live score: India vs England Highlights: Oval Test tied, second day till stumps Team India 43/0 in second innings – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 2 live cricket score updates

ind vs eng live score: India vs England Highlights: Oval Test tied, second day till stumps Team India 43/0 in second innings – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 2 live cricket score updates

September 4, 2021
Photo of Galaxy A52 vs Moto G60 | How about choosing the one with the most features?

Galaxy A52 vs Moto G60 | How about choosing the one with the most features?

September 4, 2021
Photo of Turkey included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Certificate System

Turkey included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Certificate System

August 30, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button