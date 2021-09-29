Eddie Murphy signs with Amazon for 3 more exclusive movies

A Prince in New York 2 was not planned to be released directly on Prime Video, but the movie turned out to be the best 2019 debut on Amazon’s streaming service, noted a report released in March. And now it looks like Amazon Studios wants Eddie Murphy to star in more movies for the platform.

    • According to Collider, the streamer announced a three-film deal with the actor, either to develop them or even star in them. The success is expected to be as instantaneous as A Prince in New York 2, which was the most-watched film on its opening weekend, based on the respondents’ responses to an online survey that lists recent on-demand movie releases.

    Eddie Murphy in A Prince in New York 2 (Image: Disclosure / Amazon Studios)

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. With an undeniable comic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers fun and original stories and characters to audiences all around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to help continue the tradition and officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a press release.

A Prince in New York

    was released in 1988, directed by John Landis and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film was an instant hit at the box office, both in the United States and around the world. In all, the feature raised US$ 279 million, giving a huge profit to a budget of just US$ 30 million.

    (Image: Disclosure / Amazon Studios)

    • This is not the first time Eddie Murphy has worked in an exclusive movie for a streaming platform. Remember that in September 1988 the actor starred in the biographical comedy My Name is Dolemite for Netflix, with three Golden Globe nominations and two Critics’ Choice statuettes, but being totally snubbed at the Oscars the following year.

    Currently, Murphy works in A Hardcore Cop 4, in which he will again play the policeman Axel Foley who lived in the action and comedy trilogy of the years 1988. There is no exact date for the film to hit theaters.

    Source: Collider

