eddie-murphy-signs-with-amazon-for-3-more-exclusive-movies

A Prince in New York 2 was not planned to be released directly on Prime Video, but the movie turned out to be the best 2019 debut on Amazon’s streaming service, noted a report released in March. And now it looks like Amazon Studios wants Eddie Murphy to star in more movies for the platform.

Review | A Prince in New York 2 recycles and exalts the eighties comedy

As 10 best romantic comedies to watch on Prime Video According to Collider, the streamer announced a three-film deal with the actor, either to develop them or even star in them. The success is expected to be as instantaneous as A Prince in New York 2 , which was the most-watched film on its opening weekend, based on the respondents’ responses to an online survey that lists recent on-demand movie releases. Eddie Murphy in A Prince in New York 2 (Image: Disclosure / Amazon Studios)



Subscribe to Disney+ for R$ 30,36 per month or R$ 279,380 per year and watch classic cartoons and successful franchises “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. With an undeniable comic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers fun and original stories and characters to audiences all around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to help continue the tradition and officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a press release. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! A Prince in New York was released in 1988, directed by John Landis and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film was an instant hit at the box office, both in the United States and around the world. In all, the feature raised US$ 279 million, giving a huge profit to a budget of just US$ 30 million.

(Image: Disclosure / Amazon Studios)