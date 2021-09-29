apple-denies-that-gelatinous-effect-on-the-screen-of-the-new-ipad-mini-6-requires-repair

During the event that revealed the new iPhone line , Apple also announced the sixth generation of the iPad Mini, its compact tablet. With a completely revamped look, the novelty shares the processing power of the brand’s latest premium cellphones, gains support for the second generation Apple Pencil and increases the screen size, without losing the discrete dimensions for which it is known.

Now in the hands of overseas consumers, the device appears to exhibit a peculiar on-screen behavior — the “jelly effect” — that caught enough attention to get a response from Apple itself to users of the product. Unfortunately, the message is not exactly what the affected people expected.