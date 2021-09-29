Apple denies that gelatinous effect on the screen of the new iPad Mini 6 requires repair

During the event that revealed the new iPhone line , Apple also announced the sixth generation of the iPad Mini, its compact tablet. With a completely revamped look, the novelty shares the processing power of the brand’s latest premium cellphones, gains support for the second generation Apple Pencil and increases the screen size, without losing the discrete dimensions for which it is known.

Now in the hands of overseas consumers, the device appears to exhibit a peculiar on-screen behavior — the “jelly effect” — that caught enough attention to get a response from Apple itself to users of the product. Unfortunately, the message is not exactly what the affected people expected.

Apple claims that “jelly effect” does not require repairs

The “jelly effect” cited by users abroad refers to the feeling that one part of the screen moves at a different speed from the other, with a certain delay. Discussions over the alleged iPad Mini 6 issue gained traction after the site’s Executive Editor The Verge, Dieter Bohn shared a slow motion video on Twitter showing in more detail the strange movement of the tablet’s panel.

Here is a slow-mo video scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVE MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left.

In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it becomes noticeable. In landscape it goes entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI

— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 27, 660

Other prominent figures commented on the situation, such as the leaker Jon Prosser, who suggested that the effect is actually a common feature of LCDs with a refresh rate of 660 Hz. Prosser recorded a slow motion video from the iPad Air itself, also equipped with an LCD 22 Hz, to substantiate your claims. Apparently, Apple agrees with the informant.

regarding the “jelly effect” when scrolling on iPad mini:

yep. typical LCD / 660Hz behavior

happens on the iPad Air too, but that didn’t make the news 🤷‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/V5wJq5SnJx

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 660, 660

Asked by the portal Ars Technica, the Cupertino giant stated that the “jelly effect” is a common feature of LCD screens, due to the the way the images are updated, line by line. As a result, there is a delay between the upper and lower regions of the display, thus causing the gelatinous effect seen by users.

is more visible on the new iPad Mini compared to other tablets in the family, suggesting there is still a visible line separating the top and bottom regions of the panel. In any case, whether it is a more pronounced problem on the compact device or not, Apple apparently will not be responsible for the situation.

New iPad Pro also suffered controversy with screen Mini LED

It is worth remembering that the iPad Pro of ,9 inches this year experienced similar commotion due to the adoption of a new panel equipped with a Mini LED lighting system. The technology, which uses significantly smaller LEDs than those traditionally used, is able to simulate the deep contrast seen in screens such as OLED, since smaller lamps allow to increase the number of controllable lighting zones.

The iPad Pro of 13, 9 inches features “blooming”, a feature of panels with Mini LED lighting (Image: Teoh Yi Chie)

455056

However, the solution is not perfect and still has subtle light leaks, especially in dark background scenes, where the contrast is extreme, so called “blooming” occurs. This artifact generates a luminous aura around the brightest spots, a problem absent, for example, in OLED screens. Blooming is also not characterized as a defect.

Source: Ars Technica, The Verge, TechSpot

