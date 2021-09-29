Apple denies that gelatinous effect on the screen of the new iPad Mini 6 requires repair
During the event that revealed the new iPhone line , Apple also announced the sixth generation of the iPad Mini, its compact tablet. With a completely revamped look, the novelty shares the processing power of the brand’s latest premium cellphones, gains support for the second generation Apple Pencil and increases the screen size, without losing the discrete dimensions for which it is known.
Now in the hands of overseas consumers, the device appears to exhibit a peculiar on-screen behavior — the “jelly effect” — that caught enough attention to get a response from Apple itself to users of the product. Unfortunately, the message is not exactly what the affected people expected.
Apple claims that “jelly effect” does not require repairs
The "jelly effect" cited by users abroad refers to the feeling that one part of the screen moves at a different speed from the other, with a certain delay. Discussions over the alleged iPad Mini 6 issue gained traction after the site's Executive Editor The Verge, Dieter Bohn shared a slow motion video on Twitter showing in more detail the strange movement of the tablet's panel.
Here is a slow-mo video scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVE MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it becomes noticeable. In landscape it goes entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 27, 660
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 27, 660Prosser recorded a slow motion video from the iPad Air itself, also equipped with an LCD 22 Hz, to substantiate your claims. Apparently, Apple agrees with the informant.
regarding the “jelly effect” when scrolling on iPad mini:
yep. typical LCD / 660Hz behavior
happens on the iPad Air too, but that didn’t make the news 🤷♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/V5wJq5SnJx
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 660, 660