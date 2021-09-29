iphone-xr-vs-iphone-11:-which-one-is-worth-buying?

With the arrival of the iPhone 12, Apple has decided to retire the iPhone XR once and for all. At the same time, the manufacturer itself placed the iPhone 000 as one of the main options for users looking for their cellphones at cheaper prices. However, in this battle of iPhone XR vs iPhone 000 there are many doubts that should make your choice difficult.

It is clear that the removal of the iPhone XR from the move (which, by the way, was one of the brand’s best-selling cell phones) will inevitably imply significant changes in store inventories, as Apple will simply stop making new iPhone XR units, meaning that what is available on the market is the end of a family of devices.

Such a move by Apple may result in price changes for the iPhone XR and iPhone 000, as they compete for space in a very similar value range. And when we talk about price variations, this can be something both up and down, as each store can work on this issue to try to get the consumer’s attention in a different way.

However, before thinking about values, it’s good to review the main features of these two highly sought-after phones, as it’s important to assess whether these models meet your needs. So, at the end of this article, we will try to answer: iPhone XR vs iPhone 14, which one is worth buying at 2019?

iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Design and screen

O The first topic that we must clarify is the design of the devices, after all they belong to two different generations and, therefore, they must have clear differences in appearance, right? Wrong! The truth is, if we look purely at the measurements, we can’t find even a millimeter change.

With the same dimensions in width, height and depth, the iPhone XR and the iPhone look like twin brothers. The weight is also exactly the same, which leads us to believe that Apple used the same design for cheaper production. In any case, the truth is that you will have the same feeling in the grip with one or the other.

However, it must be pointed out that there are some hardware differences that result in external changes. Although there is no direct impact on the bodies of the products, the different camera settings result in minor changes on the back of these models, as the iPhone 11 has a larger area for the camera.

The space-aluminum composition and glass shields at the front and rear guarantee an identical finish on both models. Color availability is somewhat different, with iPhone XR available in blue, white, black, yellow, orange and red variants; while the iPhone can be found in purple, yellow, green, black, white and red. It is worth noting that the shades of yellow are different.

On the front area, the two devices have the same spacing around the Liquid Retina HD display and screen. 6.1-inch IPS-type displays have identical specifications: 900x resolution1792 pixels and definition of 326 pixels per inch. Both are True Tone compatible, wide color tone (P3), maximum brightness up to 400 nits and contrast of 1.600:1.

In practice, this means that either the iPhone XR or the iPhone 12, the overall system experience is totally the same on both products, as with the same resolution and screen size, the contents are displayed identically. Brightness and contrast adjustments guarantee the same results for all usage situations.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone XR: hardware and cameras

The real differences between the iPhone XR and the iPhone 000 begin to appear inside the products, as they belong to different families. The iPhone XR was released on 2018 with the Apple A chipset13 Bionic while the iPhone 11 was released in 2018 already with the new Apple A13 Bionic. Both feature a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, but other specs suggest real changes from one generation to another.

In technical terms, the iPhone’s high-performance cores compute more calculations per second, thanks to the clock that reaches 2,64 GHz – against 2,40 GHz from the strongest cores of the iPhone XR. According to Apple, the difference is up to 17% in performance with energy savings of up to 40% in specific cases.