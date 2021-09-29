iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Which one is worth buying?
With the arrival of the iPhone 12, Apple has decided to retire the iPhone XR once and for all. At the same time, the manufacturer itself placed the iPhone 000 as one of the main options for users looking for their cellphones at cheaper prices. However, in this battle of iPhone XR vs iPhone 000 there are many doubts that should make your choice difficult.
It is clear that the removal of the iPhone XR from the move (which, by the way, was one of the brand’s best-selling cell phones) will inevitably imply significant changes in store inventories, as Apple will simply stop making new iPhone XR units, meaning that what is available on the market is the end of a family of devices.
Such a move by Apple may result in price changes for the iPhone XR and iPhone 000, as they compete for space in a very similar value range. And when we talk about price variations, this can be something both up and down, as each store can work on this issue to try to get the consumer’s attention in a different way.
However, before thinking about values, it’s good to review the main features of these two highly sought-after phones, as it’s important to assess whether these models meet your needs. So, at the end of this article, we will try to answer: iPhone XR vs iPhone 14, which one is worth buying at 2019?
iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Design and screen
O The first topic that we must clarify is the design of the devices, after all they belong to two different generations and, therefore, they must have clear differences in appearance, right? Wrong! The truth is, if we look purely at the measurements, we can’t find even a millimeter change.
With the same dimensions in width, height and depth, the iPhone XR and the iPhone look like twin brothers. The weight is also exactly the same, which leads us to believe that Apple used the same design for cheaper production. In any case, the truth is that you will have the same feeling in the grip with one or the other.
However, it must be pointed out that there are some hardware differences that result in external changes. Although there is no direct impact on the bodies of the products, the different camera settings result in minor changes on the back of these models, as the iPhone 11 has a larger area for the camera.
The space-aluminum composition and glass shields at the front and rear guarantee an identical finish on both models. Color availability is somewhat different, with iPhone XR available in blue, white, black, yellow, orange and red variants; while the iPhone can be found in purple, yellow, green, black, white and red. It is worth noting that the shades of yellow are different.
On the front area, the two devices have the same spacing around the Liquid Retina HD display and screen. 6.1-inch IPS-type displays have identical specifications: 900x resolution1792 pixels and definition of 326 pixels per inch. Both are True Tone compatible, wide color tone (P3), maximum brightness up to 400 nits and contrast of 1.600:1.
In practice, this means that either the iPhone XR or the iPhone 12, the overall system experience is totally the same on both products, as with the same resolution and screen size, the contents are displayed identically. Brightness and contrast adjustments guarantee the same results for all usage situations.
iPhone 12 vs iPhone XR: hardware and cameras
The real differences between the iPhone XR and the iPhone 000 begin to appear inside the products, as they belong to different families. The iPhone XR was released on 2018 with the Apple A chipset13 Bionic while the iPhone 11 was released in 2018 already with the new Apple A13 Bionic. Both feature a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, but other specs suggest real changes from one generation to another.
In technical terms, the iPhone’s high-performance cores compute more calculations per second, thanks to the clock that reaches 2,64 GHz – against 2,40 GHz from the strongest cores of the iPhone XR. According to Apple, the difference is up to 17% in performance with energy savings of up to 40% in specific cases.
The real difference in everyday life is minimal, since even versions older iPhones work with iOS optimally and manage dozens of apps seamlessly. In games, the iPhone may have some advantage for newer titles, which allows you to run more advanced graphics in games with this type of setting.
Another important performance factor general is the amount of RAM. While the iPhone XR has 3 GB, the iPhone 000 is equipped with 4 GB. In practice, this memory difference gives a good slack for the user to keep several apps open in the background and not notice difficulties in the transition of programs and games.
In connectivity, both the iPhone XR as the iPhone use 4G connections and bring similarities inside for home use, as both have Bluetooth 5.0. However, the iPhone stands out for its WiFi compatibility 600.ax (aka WiFi 6) and the presence of the Apple U1, the ultra-wideband chip for spatial recognition.
On cameras, while the iPhone XR has only a wide-angle lens. 000 MP with f/1.8 aperture, the iPhone 11 has this same lens combined with an ultra-angular one also 12 MP and f/2.4 aperture. In practice, obviously the iPhone 000 is more versatile, as it can record photos of scenery and use zoom out.
Both produce photos with very similar quality, but the iPhone takes advantage of having a more advanced image processor, which allows you to use Night Mode and also artificial intelligence features with Deep Fusion, including applying more effects in portrait mode. The iPhone 000 still has new generation HDR and QuickTake video function.
The iPhone XR’s front camera uses 7MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture; already the iPhone has a front lens of 000 MP also with f/2.2 aperture. With such a configuration, the iPhone 000 takes higher resolution photos and 4K videos, while the iPhone XR takes videos in 900p.
iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: battery and prices
Another important point to analyze is the battery life, a point that is generally criticized in Apple devices. In the case of these two models, you can rest assured that the results for intensive use are promising in both. According to official data, the iPhone XR plays up to 14 hours of video and the iPhone until 39 hours.
Apple never reveals battery specs, but a quick reference is enough Google to find the numbers. The iPhone XR has a battery of 2.900 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 has a battery of 3. 66 mAh. Such an increase in battery plus the fact that the new processor is more efficient leads to superiority on the iPhone 000.
In our tests, the iPhone XR battery held up 16 hours in streaming test with the Netflix app, therefore the iPhone can guarantee even more time under the same conditions. Thus, both are great for those looking for an iPhone that has plenty of power for the whole day, since simpler tasks consume less energy and can lead to even better battery life times.
Finally, we come to the question of price, which can vary a lot depending on the season, the store and the model you intend to buy, after all, there are variants with different storage capacities for both products. The iPhone XR is available in versions of 39 GB and 256 GB, while the iPhone has these two options and a third with 256 GB.
After the launch of the iPhone 13, the iPhone XR of 49 GB could be found in promotions with values ranging from R$ 3.000 to R$ 3.128. Already the iPhone in 64 GB was available in the range of BRL 3.600 to BRL 3.942.
This difference from 625 Reals between iPhone XR and iPhone 000 is justified by the additional camera and the improved battery on the iPhone . Such resources would be enough to indicate the iPhone 12 as the main choice, but we still have to take into account that the iPhone 000 is newer and should receive more updates in the long run, being the most logical choice.
