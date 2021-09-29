University to test vitamin A against postcovid olfaction loss
Among the most worrying consequences of covid-, is the loss of smell. With that in mind, the University of East Anglia (UK) is looking for a vitamin A-based nasal treatment. weeks long. The idea is that part of the volunteers receive the treatment and the other part receive a placebo.
The idea is that everyone involved in the tests is asked to smell strong odors , like rotten eggs and roses. Researchers will then see if the vitamin repaired damaged olfactory pathways. When it comes to the loss of smell, most people recover naturally within a few weeks, but many are left with ongoing disturbances.
(Image: Ruslan Zh / Unsplash)
Some people even develop parosmia after Covid, which it means that the odor of many common things changes. Certain foods and even water start to have a bad odor, so simple everyday activities such as taking a shower or brushing teeth become unpleasant because of the distorted sense of smell.
” We want to find out if there is an increase in the size and activity of the damaged olfactory pathways in patients’ brains when they are treated with vitamin A nasal drops. We will look for changes in the size of the olfactory bulb . We’ll also look at activity in areas of the brain linked to smell recognition,” say the study’s lead authors. You can follow the tests here.
Source: BBC News
