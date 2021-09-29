central-bank-confirms-limit-and-new-security-measures-for-pix

With the wave of scams that use the instant payment system (Pix) increasingly larger and more diverse, the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) has announced some measures to make the safer option. On Tuesday (28), the entity announced news that come into force on 20 November.

Last week, Bacen determined the adoption of the night limit of R $1,000 for transfers and payments by individuals from 28h to 6h. Financial institutions have until October 4th to implement the new feature. The limit can be changed at the request of the customer, who also have the option of registering in advance accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.

The new provisions now include blocking of resources when fraud is suspected and mandatory transaction notifications rejected. Bacen informs that the change makes it clear that banks are responsible for fraud resulting from failures in their risk management mechanisms.

