Central Bank confirms limit and new security measures for Pix

With the wave of scams that use the instant payment system (Pix) increasingly larger and more diverse, the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) has announced some measures to make the safer option. On Tuesday (28), the entity announced news that come into force on 20 November.

  • Attention: these are the 6 Top Scams involving Pix
  • What are the biggest risks when using Pix? Check out the main dangers
  • Caution! New scam uses Scheduled Pix as bait to induce deposit from victims

Last week, Bacen determined the adoption of the night limit of R $1,000 for transfers and payments by individuals from 28h to 6h. Financial institutions have until October 4th to implement the new feature. The limit can be changed at the request of the customer, who also have the option of registering in advance accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.

Image: Reproduction/Brasil Agency/Marcello Casal Jr

The new provisions now include blocking of resources when fraud is suspected and mandatory transaction notifications rejected. Bacen informs that the change makes it clear that banks are responsible for fraud resulting from failures in their risk management mechanisms.

New measures

According to Bacen, these measures create incentives for participants to improve security and fraud analysis mechanisms. See, below, what they are:

  • Precautionary block: the bank can prevent the receipt of funds preventively for up to 72 hours in case you suspect that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the institution must immediately notify the customer;
  • Notification of infringement : Banks can mark the Pix key, the CPF/CNPJ of the user and the account number, when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”. This notification becomes mandatory and must be shared with other financial institutions to collaborate with the prevention of fraud;
  • Expanding the use of information for fraud prevention: A new functionality will allow the consultation of information from the Pix key. Thus, fraud notification will be available to all network participants and they will be able to use them, for example, to accept the opening of accounts;
  • Additional mechanisms for data protection: the procedures adopted by the banks must be, at least, equal to those implemented by Bacen. Banks will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive Pix key queries occur.

    • Source : Agência Brasil, Central Bank of Brazil

