Central Bank confirms limit and new security measures for Pix
With the wave of scams that use the instant payment system (Pix) increasingly larger and more diverse, the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) has announced some measures to make the safer option. On Tuesday (28), the entity announced news that come into force on 20 November.
Last week, Bacen determined the adoption of the night limit of R $1,000 for transfers and payments by individuals from 28h to 6h. Financial institutions have until October 4th to implement the new feature. The limit can be changed at the request of the customer, who also have the option of registering in advance accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.
The new provisions now include blocking of resources when fraud is suspected and mandatory transaction notifications rejected. Bacen informs that the change makes it clear that banks are responsible for fraud resulting from failures in their risk management mechanisms.
New measures
According to Bacen, these measures create incentives for participants to improve security and fraud analysis mechanisms. See, below, what they are:
- Precautionary block: the bank can prevent the receipt of funds preventively for up to 72 hours in case you suspect that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the institution must immediately notify the customer;
