Apple has problems producing the iPhone 13's camera, with delivery delays

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
4
apple-has-problems-producing-the-iphone-13's-camera,-with-delivery-delays

Apple is struggling to deliver new cell phones from the iPhone line 13 on account of supplier-related issues in Vietnam. According to information released by the Nikkei Asia portal, the high demand for camera sets with Sensor-Shift optical stabilizers is not being fulfilled satisfactorily — the brand has implemented this feature in all devices of the iPhone line 13, as opposed to last year when it was iPhone exclusive Pro Max.

  • iPhones 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max are ready for sale in Brazil
  • iPhone 12: Apple locks Face ID and battery stats if repair is not hers
  • iPhone Mini proves to be the best compact option in camera testing

    • Increasing component production is a complicated process, as Apple requires a high standard of quality in its factories, to avoid errors and damage in general, both in the camera assembly and in any other part present in your gadgets. To aggravate the situation, the country is registering a new wave of covid-19, which has reduced the number of employees in factories and lowered the overall level of productivity.

    Apple is a brand known for having many suppliers, which often helps the brand in times of low production — when certain factories are less productive, Apple can increase the amount of orders in other places, for example. Even so, according to an unnamed executive, there is a kind of “hole” in the iPhone production line, in which the devices can even be partially assembled, but camera stocks are low.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Implementation of image stabilizer also on iPhone 13 and 13 Mini caused increased demand, that is not being supplied (Image: Disclosure/Apple)1024

    The semiconductor crisis also affects the production of Apple devices, as the brand is redirecting chips previously destined for iPads to iPhones. This decision is causing some delays in tablet deliveries, and the brand has also limited iPad purchases to two units at a time in China. Another problem that affects the Asian country is the recent electricity crisis, which made the local government implement periodic rationing, including in cities where there are factories of Apple suppliers, such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong.

    According to Chinese buyers, iPhone units 13 Pro in Sierra Blue color and with 512 GB of internal storage is delayed for up to five weeks in delivery. The same deadline is stipulated in Japan, and in the United States the wait is four weeks. Even the iPhone 13 mini can show delays of up to days in China and the United States, and 13 days in Japan .

    There are expectations around a normalization of production in mid-October, but other brand suppliers — such as Foxconn and Pegatron — are already adopting the issue with caution, and may prioritize the company Cupertino in possible new moments of scarcity. Apple has not officially commented on the topic.

    Source: Nikkei Asia

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 503508

    503508 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    4
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to make your Discord account more secure

    How to make your Discord account more secure

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Android TV vs. Google TV: What are the differences between the two systems?

    Android TV vs. Google TV: What are the differences between the two systems?

    August 29, 2021
    Photo of 1258 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the USA

    1258 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the USA

    September 1, 2021
    Photo of Ben Stokes could miss T20 World Cup: England all-rounder Ben Stokes ho sakte hain T20 World Cup se bahar; Ben Stokes Latest News: Big setback for England? Champion all-rounder Ben Stokes may be out of T20 world

    Ben Stokes could miss T20 World Cup: England all-rounder Ben Stokes ho sakte hain T20 World Cup se bahar; Ben Stokes Latest News: Big setback for England? Champion all-rounder Ben Stokes may be out of T20 world

    September 4, 2021
    Back to top button