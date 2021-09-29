apple-has-problems-producing-the-iphone-13's-camera,-with-delivery-delays

Apple is struggling to deliver new cell phones from the iPhone line 13 on account of supplier-related issues in Vietnam. According to information released by the Nikkei Asia portal, the high demand for camera sets with Sensor-Shift optical stabilizers is not being fulfilled satisfactorily — the brand has implemented this feature in all devices of the iPhone line 13, as opposed to last year when it was iPhone exclusive Pro Max.

iPhones 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max are ready for sale in Brazil

iPhone 12: Apple locks Face ID and battery stats if repair is not hers

iPhone Mini proves to be the best compact option in camera testing

Increasing component production is a complicated process, as Apple requires a high standard of quality in its factories, to avoid errors and damage in general, both in the camera assembly and in any other part present in your gadgets. To aggravate the situation, the country is registering a new wave of covid-19, which has reduced the number of employees in factories and lowered the overall level of productivity.

Apple is a brand known for having many suppliers, which often helps the brand in times of low production — when certain factories are less productive, Apple can increase the amount of orders in other places, for example. Even so, according to an unnamed executive, there is a kind of “hole” in the iPhone production line, in which the devices can even be partially assembled, but camera stocks are low.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Implementation of image stabilizer also on iPhone 13 and 13 Mini caused increased demand, that is not being supplied (Image: Disclosure/Apple)1024

The semiconductor crisis also affects the production of Apple devices, as the brand is redirecting chips previously destined for iPads to iPhones. This decision is causing some delays in tablet deliveries, and the brand has also limited iPad purchases to two units at a time in China. Another problem that affects the Asian country is the recent electricity crisis, which made the local government implement periodic rationing, including in cities where there are factories of Apple suppliers, such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong.

According to Chinese buyers, iPhone units 13 Pro in Sierra Blue color and with 512 GB of internal storage is delayed for up to five weeks in delivery. The same deadline is stipulated in Japan, and in the United States the wait is four weeks. Even the iPhone 13 mini can show delays of up to days in China and the United States, and 13 days in Japan .

There are expectations around a normalization of production in mid-October, but other brand suppliers — such as Foxconn and Pegatron — are already adopting the issue with caution, and may prioritize the company Cupertino in possible new moments of scarcity. Apple has not officially commented on the topic.

Source: Nikkei Asia