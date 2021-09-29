How to Use Waze to Find Cheap Fuel
With fuel prices soaring, it’s natural to want to find more affordable prices and even promotions. If you have Waze (Android | iOS) installed on your device, did you know that, in addition to using the service as a GPS, it is also possible to consult stations with cheaper fuel?
This is not a new feature: it made its debut in 2018, when, at the time, prices for gasoline, alcohol, diesel and ethanol were no longer very friendly. Today, then, no one talks about it. But let’s get down to business, and then you’ll learn how to use Waze to find the best fuel values and save on fueling your car.
How to use Waze to find out where fuel is cheapest
Finding the best fuel prices in Waze is not a specific feature, with a dedicated tab or something of the type. This is a filter in the application’s searches that displays gas stations close to your current location and, based on that position, list which ones have the lowest price fuel. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Another important information is that Waze updates this list daily, sometimes more than once on the same day. As the app also allows users to share traffic updates themselves, Waze constantly modifies its system to keep the app as up-to-date as possible.
Step 1: With Waze open, tap the search field “Where to?”.
Step 2: tap the icon with a fuel pump.
This is the icon to access an entire section dedicated to gas stations near your current location (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: Right away, you’ll see a list of gas stations in the region, based on your current location. However, note that they do not appear in order from lowest to highest price.
Step 4: tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Step 5: in “Sort by”, select the option “Price”.
Step 6: now you will see which stations sell cheaper fuel.
Step 7:
tap any of the available stations to find the fuel price on the current date. When accessing the page of a specific station, you can view the prices of other fuels available at that station (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
tap any of the available stations to find the fuel price on the current date.
When accessing the page of a specific station, you can view the prices of other fuels available at that station (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Having selected your station, now just go there to fill up your car (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Another tip that can make the search for stations in Waze more personalized is to define which fuel will be the priority when viewing the results. This way, if your car is powered by only one type of fuel, you can dispense with the others.Step 1: with Waze open, tap “My Waze” in the lower left corner of the screen.
Step 2: Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen to access the app settings.
Step 3: In “Driving Preferences”, go to “Gas Stations” option.
Step 4: Touch “Preferred Fuel”.
Step 5: there will be four options. The first two, “Common” and “Aditivada”, correspond to the gasoline and alcohol present at any gas station. If this is your case, check the option that corresponds to your vehicle. The other two options are for “Ethanol” and “Diesel”.
Choose which fuel you wants Waze to give preference to the results display (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Easy, isn’t it? Although fuel has not been priced so cheaply in recent months, no one wants to waste money knowing they could fill up their car at a gas station with cheaper prices, right?
Just remembering that , as this feature is updated every day by Waze, it’s worth keeping an eye out to see if the prices of your favorite gas station have changed. So you can compare them more often and save when filling the tank.
