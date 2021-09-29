how-to-use-waze-to-find-cheap-fuel

With fuel prices soaring, it’s natural to want to find more affordable prices and even promotions. If you have Waze (Android | iOS) installed on your device, did you know that, in addition to using the service as a GPS, it is also possible to consult stations with cheaper fuel?

This is not a new feature: it made its debut in 2018, when, at the time, prices for gasoline, alcohol, diesel and ethanol were no longer very friendly. Today, then, no one talks about it. But let’s get down to business, and then you’ll learn how to use Waze to find the best fuel values ​​and save on fueling your car.

How to use Waze to find out where fuel is cheapest Finding the best fuel prices in Waze is not a specific feature, with a dedicated tab or something of the type. This is a filter in the application’s searches that displays gas stations close to your current location and, based on that position, list which ones have the lowest price fuel. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Another important information is that Waze updates this list daily, sometimes more than once on the same day. As the app also allows users to share traffic updates themselves, Waze constantly modifies its system to keep the app as up-to-date as possible.

Step 1: With Waze open, tap the search field “Where to?”.

This is the same field used to search for routes, but in this case we will search for gas stations nearby (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: tap the icon with a fuel pump.

This is the icon to access an entire section dedicated to gas stations near your current location (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Right away, you’ll see a list of gas stations in the region, based on your current location. However, note that they do not appear in order from lowest to highest price.