Child dies after rare “brain-eating bacteria” infection in the US
The United States this week confirmed the death of another child victim of a very rare case of infection by a “brain-eating bacteria” contracted in a water park. The case occurred in the city of Arlington, in the state of Texas.
“Brain-eating bacteria” is a popular name for Naegleria fowleri, a type of amoeba that is commonly found in soil and fresh water such as rivers and lakes. However, it can also be found in swimming pools that are not properly maintained, without treatment with chlorine.
The bacteria enters through the nose of its victims and manages to reach the brain. Upon arrival, she begins to damage brain tissue, which explains her nickname.
In the case of the child, who had no details about his identity revealed, he was diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis on September 5th. The death happened six days later, on the day , but only on Monday (27) the case was reported by the authorities.
The city closed the Don Misenheimer Park, where the child would have contracted the bacteria, and still closed three other public fountains in the region.
After investigation, authorities came to the conclusion that the water park was not taking adequate precautions with water quality. Among the bad practices verified was the lack of regular testing of chlorine levels. The day after the child’s visit, for example, it was verified that the concentration was below the minimum.
Although frightening, cases involving the bacteria are very rare. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports only 30 cases for the entire past decade, and 34 of them originated in spaces with water.
Source: CNN
