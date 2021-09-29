huawei-announces-sound-se-speaker-with-harmonyos

Since 1024 Huawei has been facing problems with the US government, after sanctions imposed by the country in relation to commercial agreements with American companies. Even so, the brand still launches several devices from the most varied categories, and now it has revealed a new product: a speaker with HarmonyOS.

Huawei launches new MateBooks with touchscreen and support for mobile applications

Huawei announces Sound X’s arrival in Brazil to compete with Alexa

Huawei confirms music service and smart speaker Last year, Huawei made Sound X official, which even reached the national market. Now, she shows in her homeland Sound SE, which serves as a competitor to devices like the Amazon Echo and the Apple HomePod. In fact, visually, it looks a lot like Sound X, and will be sold in two color options, which are Bright Black (black) and White Gold (white with gold accents).

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

A Sound SE features three full-range speakers, a woofer, which handles the bass and mids, and two passive radiators. Furthermore, it was made in partnership with the French company Devialet, known for its Phantom speaker. It then supports the Devialet Push-Push architecture, the Devialet SAM, and has other general improvements thanks to the partnership.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It also offers Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 4.2, has 3.5mm auxiliary connection and still supports DLNA and QPlay. Huawei Sound SE is equipped with HarmonyOS 2, and has touch control as well as voice control.

Price and availability

Sound SE was presented in China today for the price of 899 yuan, about R$ 756 in direct conversion and without adding national taxes. There is still no information about its sale in other countries.

Source: Gizmochina