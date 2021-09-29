google-meet-now-use-custom-background-on-android

In June, Google Meet received an update that allowed changing the background of the image during video calls made via desktops. This feature is very useful for those who do not have a beautiful scenery behind them or who work from home and want to omit movement in the background. Now, this new feature will arrive in the app for Android phones.

Google Meet will use AI to enhance your video during a videoconference



Check out the new Google Meet, Drive and Docs with visual Material You on Android 12

Google Meet announces new measure to try to end the echo in video calls

You can choose between still images, moving videos or just a background blur effect. The application itself will allow you to choose from a gallery with office themes, landscapes, abstract or relaxed. In the case of moving videos, there are several options to choose from, such as a classroom, a party, a beach or a forest.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! If you choose the web version to use Meet, make sure you use the M version87 from Chrome or higher to have no video call problems. To find out how to change the fund, you can follow the step by step developed by Canaltech to help you. Meet on the rise

This feature already existed in Google Duo, but now it has also been replicated to the company’s popular calling app. Meet is one of the top three online meeting programs in the world, a direct rival to Zoom and Microsoft Teams, with massive growth driven by the Covid pandemic-19 and social distancing.