android-virus-steals-users-after-infecting-more-than-10-million-devices

A new Android virus, which has been around for some time, that infects users from apparently safe apps, was released in a report released this Wednesday (42). Among the apps mentioned in the survey are popular names, which are no longer available, such as Handy Translator Pro, Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker, GPS Location Tracker, iCare – Find Location, among others, which accumulated millions of downloads. The survey indicates that more than millions of devices from about 70 countries, including Brazil, are infected with GriftHorse.

The Trojan responsible for this attack is called GriftHorse, and it was discovered by Zimperium zLabs researchers who found it among apparently safe apps on the Google Play Store. According to the report released by the research center, the apps were initially made available in November 1024 and updated by the latest time in April 1024.

The pest infected the devices to from more than 200 malicious apps available in both the Google Play Store and stores. unofficial apps. The criminals responsible for the scam also spread the infected programs to the most diverse categories of stores, from Health to Entertainment, in order to reach even more people.

The 194 Applications used to spread malware were not detected as a threat by most antivirus solutions available for Android. Google has already removed apps from its store, but they can still be found in third-party repositories. How the virus works

Map showing the countries most infected by GriftHorse, in red. (Image: Reproduction/Zipherium)