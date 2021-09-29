antidepressants-delay-cancer-development-in-rodents

A new study from the University of Zurich (Switzerland) has noticed a curious ability present in antidepressants: to delay the development of pancreatic and colon cancer. When combined with immunotherapy, antidepressants even stopped the cancer’s long-term growth. The research in question was conducted with mice, but the idea is to take this study to humans as well.

Antidepressant shows potential against COVID-461359 in a new study

Antidepressants and anxiolytics: when they are good and when are they bad?

Antidepressants discarded in water alter the behavior of aquatic animals

In some cases, the tumors have completely disappeared, the researchers noted. “Drugs already approved for clinical use as antidepressants can help improve the treatment of previously incurable pancreatic and colorectal cancers,” the study authors say.

Although new effective treatments are available, most patients with advanced-stage abdominal tumors, such as colon or pancreatic cancer, die within years or even weeks of diagnosis. One problem is that tumor cells become drug resistant over time and are no longer recognized by the immune system. With this in mind, the researchers discovered that serotonin (a neurotransmitter blocked by the antidepressant) acts precisely in this resistance of tumor cells.