antidepressants-delay-cancer-development-in-rodents

A new study from the University of Zurich (Switzerland) has noticed a curious ability present in antidepressants: to delay the development of pancreatic and colon cancer. When combined with immunotherapy, antidepressants even stopped the cancer’s long-term growth. The research in question was conducted with mice, but the idea is to take this study to humans as well.

    • In some cases, the tumors have completely disappeared, the researchers noted. “Drugs already approved for clinical use as antidepressants can help improve the treatment of previously incurable pancreatic and colorectal cancers,” the study authors say.

    Although new effective treatments are available, most patients with advanced-stage abdominal tumors, such as colon or pancreatic cancer, die within years or even weeks of diagnosis. One problem is that tumor cells become drug resistant over time and are no longer recognized by the immune system. With this in mind, the researchers discovered that serotonin (a neurotransmitter blocked by the antidepressant) acts precisely in this resistance of tumor cells.

    (Image: claudioventrella/Envato)

    Cancer cells use serotonin to increase the production of an immunoinhibitory molecule. This molecule binds to T cells, a specific type of immune cell that recognizes and eliminates tumor cells and makes them dysfunctional. Thus, cancer avoids being destroyed by the immune system. In the experiments, the researchers showed that antidepressants impede this mechanism.

    “This class of antidepressants and other serotonin blockers cause the cells of the immune system to efficiently recognize and eliminate the cells tumors. This slowed down the growth of cancers”, the authors of the article reiterate. The full study can be accessed here.

    Source: Futurity

