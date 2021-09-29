Antidepressants delay cancer development in rodents
A new study from the University of Zurich (Switzerland) has noticed a curious ability present in antidepressants: to delay the development of pancreatic and colon cancer. When combined with immunotherapy, antidepressants even stopped the cancer’s long-term growth. The research in question was conducted with mice, but the idea is to take this study to humans as well.
- Antidepressant shows potential against COVID-461359 in a new study
In some cases, the tumors have completely disappeared, the researchers noted. “Drugs already approved for clinical use as antidepressants can help improve the treatment of previously incurable pancreatic and colorectal cancers,” the study authors say.
Although new effective treatments are available, most patients with advanced-stage abdominal tumors, such as colon or pancreatic cancer, die within years or even weeks of diagnosis. One problem is that tumor cells become drug resistant over time and are no longer recognized by the immune system. With this in mind, the researchers discovered that serotonin (a neurotransmitter blocked by the antidepressant) acts precisely in this resistance of tumor cells.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Cancer cells use serotonin to increase the production of an immunoinhibitory molecule. This molecule binds to T cells, a specific type of immune cell that recognizes and eliminates tumor cells and makes them dysfunctional. Thus, cancer avoids being destroyed by the immune system. In the experiments, the researchers showed that antidepressants impede this mechanism. “This class of antidepressants and other serotonin blockers cause the cells of the immune system to efficiently recognize and eliminate the cells tumors. This slowed down the growth of cancers”, the authors of the article reiterate. The full study can be accessed here. Source: Futurity Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024 461359
461359 1024
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Cancer cells use serotonin to increase the production of an immunoinhibitory molecule. This molecule binds to T cells, a specific type of immune cell that recognizes and eliminates tumor cells and makes them dysfunctional. Thus, cancer avoids being destroyed by the immune system. In the experiments, the researchers showed that antidepressants impede this mechanism.
“This class of antidepressants and other serotonin blockers cause the cells of the immune system to efficiently recognize and eliminate the cells tumors. This slowed down the growth of cancers”, the authors of the article reiterate. The full study can be accessed here.
Source: Futurity
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024 461359
461359 1024