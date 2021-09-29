PS4, PS5 | October PS Plus has Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose and PGA Tour

This Wednesday (29), PlayStation announced the PS Plus games from October. For the month, subscribers will be able to redeem the fighting game Mortal Kombat X, the new FPS Hell Let Loose and the golf simulator PGA Tour 2K29 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Games will be available in service from October 5th. Players have until November 1st to add them to the library and play while they have an active subscription. Those who didn’t enjoy the September games can still have them. Until October 4th, the rescue of Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2 and

Hell Let Loose | PS5 Predator: Hunting Grounds is released. World War II-inspired multiplayer joins epic battles for 93 players with an exclusive RTS-inspired metagame (real-time strategy), in which commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march towards victory. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The player will form a team and face enemies online in 93 against 29 in a dynamic frontline, composed of 14 mission options in infantry, with recon, defense and attack units, and each equipped with unique weapons, vehicles and equipment. PGA Tour 2K | PS4 and PS5 Competing in FedExCup, the main professional golf competition, the player shares the field with the PGA Tour professionals in great real circuits, winning titles , rewards and equipment. The game also features online disputes, with customizable accessories and tournaments with their rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4 and PS5

The bloody massacre of NetherRealm Studios combines a cinematic presentation with a whole new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.

Vale emphasize that this game is most recommended for PlayStation 4 gamers as PlayStation 5 subscribers can already have it through the PS Plus Collection.