Baidu's autonomous car appears in the act in China; Look
Famous for being the “Google of China”, Baidu is a company that invests in several technology sectors and one of them is smart cars. The Chinese giant has been expanding its autonomous taxi service in the country’s main metropolises, including Shanghai, Beijing and Guanzhou.
- Apollo Moon | Baidu’s autonomous car could be the taxi of the future
- Baidu expands testing autonomous taxis in China
- Volocopter electric flying taxi should soon begin mass production
In January of this year, it announced a partnership with Geely Holding Group, China’s largest private automotive conglomerate and owner of Volvo, forming Jidu Motors. The technology company was responsible for the smart driving properties, while Geely took on the role of designing and manufacturing the vehicles, enabling the companies to grow in one of the markets with the highest concentration of smart electric fleets in the world.
Since the announcement of cooperation between the giants, new news has emerged about the joint venture. A few days ago, some Chinese internet users took pictures of the first autonomous car manufactured by Baidu in this partnership. Based on the images, the car appears to be an SUV with LiDAR system, an important resource for the operation of an autonomous vehicle to be complete and fully automated. The prototype has a long body and a sporty design.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to previous official announcements, the first Jidu model will cost from 165 thousand yuan (approximately R$ 200 thousand), will target a younger audience and will feature Level 4 autonomous driving capability. The new vehicle is scheduled to be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in 660. In recent years, several internet giants including Tencent, Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba, have invested heavily in the smart car sector, showing that Baidu and Geely will have a lot of competition in the field. The giant e-commerce company Alibaba, for example, has also formed a joint venture with SAIC to produce electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Chinese app Didi Chuxing, owner of 99, has partnered with automaker BYD to make electric cars specifically designed for hitchhiking services. Source: CNBETA, BBC Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to previous official announcements, the first Jidu model will cost from 165 thousand yuan (approximately R$ 200 thousand), will target a younger audience and will feature Level 4 autonomous driving capability. The new vehicle is scheduled to be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in 660.
In recent years, several internet giants including Tencent, Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba, have invested heavily in the smart car sector, showing that Baidu and Geely will have a lot of competition in the field.
The giant e-commerce company Alibaba, for example, has also formed a joint venture with SAIC to produce electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Chinese app Didi Chuxing, owner of 99, has partnered with automaker BYD to make electric cars specifically designed for hitchhiking services.
Source: CNBETA, BBC
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
508755