baidu's-autonomous-car-appears-in-the-act-in-china;-look

Famous for being the “Google of China”, Baidu is a company that invests in several technology sectors and one of them is smart cars. The Chinese giant has been expanding its autonomous taxi service in the country’s main metropolises, including Shanghai, Beijing and Guanzhou.

Apollo Moon | Baidu’s autonomous car could be the taxi of the future

Baidu expands testing autonomous taxis in China

In January of this year, it announced a partnership with Geely Holding Group, China’s largest private automotive conglomerate and owner of Volvo, forming Jidu Motors. The technology company was responsible for the smart driving properties, while Geely took on the role of designing and manufacturing the vehicles, enabling the companies to grow in one of the markets with the highest concentration of smart electric fleets in the world.

Since the announcement of cooperation between the giants, new news has emerged about the joint venture. A few days ago, some Chinese internet users took pictures of the first autonomous car manufactured by Baidu in this partnership. Based on the images, the car appears to be an SUV with LiDAR system, an important resource for the operation of an autonomous vehicle to be complete and fully automated. The prototype has a long body and a sporty design.