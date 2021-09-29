Old Chrome extensions will no longer work in January 2023
Old extensions for Google Chrome, built on Manifest V2 technology, now have a crash date: January 2022. The platform will be replaced by the direct evolution of this specification, Manifest V3, implemented in Chrome 88 earlier this year.
From 17 January 2022, extension records that follow Manifest V2 specifications will no longer be accepted, and over the next year, Chrome will completely lose support for the standard. Manifest V3 was built with a greater focus on privacy and performance, but it has generated turmoil in the developer community by making it difficult for ad blockers — the well-known adblockers to work.