Old Chrome extensions will no longer work in January 2023

Old extensions for Google Chrome, built on Manifest V2 technology, now have a crash date: January 2022. The platform will be replaced by the direct evolution of this specification, Manifest V3, implemented in Chrome 88 earlier this year.

From 17 January 2022, extension records that follow Manifest V2 specifications will no longer be accepted, and over the next year, Chrome will completely lose support for the standard. Manifest V3 was built with a greater focus on privacy and performance, but it has generated turmoil in the developer community by making it difficult for ad blockers — the well-known adblockers to work.

Chrome extensions built to the Manifest V2 specification will no longer run from 2023 (Image: Tati___Tata/Visualhunt)

Over time, Google continued to evolve the specs based on community feedback and, with a date finally set, concern for the usability of the blockers reappeared.

Closer to the announced dates, Google will disclose details of how the changes can interfere with the work of developers and users’ daily lives. Until then, Manifest V3 will continue to build as the community needs it — and Firefox users should also be on the lookout for news as the browser will adopt the new specs.

The migration process must be done by the developer of the extension, so those that lost support from the original team shouldn’t survive in Chrome. Devs who encounter difficulties in spec migration should report their own experience in the Chromium Extensions group.

Source: Google

