old-chrome-extensions-will-no-longer-work-in-january-2023

Over time, Google continued to evolve the specs based on community feedback and, with a date finally set, concern for the usability of the blockers reappeared.

Closer to the announced dates, Google will disclose details of how the changes can interfere with the work of developers and users’ daily lives. Until then, Manifest V3 will continue to build as the community needs it — and Firefox users should also be on the lookout for news as the browser will adopt the new specs.

The migration process must be done by the developer of the extension, so those that lost support from the original team shouldn’t survive in Chrome. Devs who encounter difficulties in spec migration should report their own experience in the Chromium Extensions group.

Source: Google