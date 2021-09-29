Facebook expands Instagram Reels display to rival TikTok
Instagram Reels is now also part of Facebook in a new location. The integration entered tests in August of this year in the United States, the country where it officially debuts now, and acts as a reinforcement in the popularization of the video format and to intensify the dispute against TikTok.
With the update, any user can create Reels directly from Facebook, completely eliminating the use of Instagram. An experimental recommendation system is also available for Instagram creators to automatically share their material on Mark Zuckerberg’s network.
