Huawei may launch Mate V to try to compete against Galaxy Z Flip 3
Huawei introduced the Mate X2 earlier this year, its second folding smartphone with a new dual-screen design and flexible inner panel to transform the phone into a compact tablet, adhering to the reliable design from the Galaxy Z Fold 2. But it looks like the company has yet to introduce a new folding case this year, and its design may look similar to the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
- Huawei Mate X2 is announced with Galaxy Z Fold style look and astronomical price
- Review Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G | Option to debut in the world of folding
According to information published by the Chinese leaker
By adopting a relatively simpler body to produce, it is likely that the Mate V it may cost less than the extremely expensive Mate X2, but there is no information on price ranges for Huawei’s collapsible.
With event scheduled for the day d and October, there is a vague possibility that the manufacturer will introduce the device at the time, but details may still emerge in the coming weeks, including specs, announcement date and design information.
Source: Bold Panda
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.