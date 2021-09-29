huawei-may-launch-mate-v-to-try-to-compete-against-galaxy-z-flip-3

Huawei introduced the Mate X2 earlier this year, its second folding smartphone with a new dual-screen design and flexible inner panel to transform the phone into a compact tablet, adhering to the reliable design from the Galaxy Z Fold 2. But it looks like the company has yet to introduce a new folding case this year, and its design may look similar to the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to information published by the Chinese leaker

Bald Panda , Huawei would be developing the Huawei Mate V as a foldable flip format that allows you to fold the cell phone in half to facilitate transport and enable different modes of use. Mate X2 abandoned design with flexible external screen in favor of greater internal screen protection (Image: Playback/Huawei) It is also said that the smartphone would be powered by the Kirin processor 660 from Huawei itself — which is a surprise since the company is still struggling to circumvent US sanctions and, therefore, must use the future Snapdragon 660 without 5G to be able to launch the Mate line 02. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Despite the lack of more precise details regarding the Mate V, the device is expected to follow its competitors and offer an external display for accessing notifications and quick shortcuts, as well as a large internal display with flexible panel for use in traditional bar format. Mate V from Huawei should adopt similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: Playback/Samsung)

By adopting a relatively simpler body to produce, it is likely that the Mate V it may cost less than the extremely expensive Mate X2, but there is no information on price ranges for Huawei’s collapsible.

With event scheduled for the day d and October, there is a vague possibility that the manufacturer will introduce the device at the time, but details may still emerge in the coming weeks, including specs, announcement date and design information.

