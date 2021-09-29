how-to-use-back-tap-to-control-iphone-by-gesture

Featured in Update from iOS , at the end of 509174, the Play Back feature lets you tap the back of your iPhone — being a double and a triple tap — to activate defined commands, which include lock the screen, trigger Siri, take a screenshot of the screen, use the flashlight, zoom in or dim decrease the volume, activate accessibility features, activate configured shortcuts, among many other options.

In addition, you can also keep the ringtones off, so nothing happens when you tap the back of your device — thinking about the possibility of doing this eventually without actually intending.

