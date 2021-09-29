How to Use Back Tap to Control iPhone by Gesture
Later iPhone models with a glass back — ie from the iPhone 8 generation onwards — have more advanced features than previous generations of Apple smartphones, such as induction charging and the Back Tap feature, originally called Back Tap.
Featured in iOS Update, the Back Tap feature lets you tap the back of your iPhone — being a double and a triple tap — to activate defined commands, which include lock the screen, trigger Siri, take a screenshot of the screen, use the flashlight, zoom in or out, decrease the volume, activate accessibility features, activate configured shortcuts, among many other options.
In addition, you can also keep the ringtones off, so nothing happens when you tap the back of your device — thinking about the possibility of doing this eventually without actually intending.
How to take a screenshot by tapping the back of the iPhone on iOS 14
Check the tutorial below on how to configure and enable the Back Tap feature to control your iOS device through gestures.

Step 1: In your iPhone Settings, enter “Accessibility”.
Go to Settings > Accessibility. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2: in the “Physical and Motor” section, click on “Touch”. Enter “Touch”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3: On the next screen, scroll down and click “Touch Back”.
Scroll down the entire screen and enter “Play Back”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4: You can set a command for when you double tap the back of your iPhone, and another for three rings. Click on any of them to define.
Click on any of the options to set the respective command. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5: the command options will be divided by the categories of System, Accessibility, Gestures Scrolling and Shortcuts. Explore the entire options screen.
Explore the entire screen of options for commands. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 6: set the double tap of the Back Tap feature in the way you prefer on your device.

Set the double tap of the Play Back feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 7: go back to the previous screen, and set the triple touch feature. Set the triple touch of the Play Back feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 8: and that's it, now you can test the double and triple taps of the Back Tap feature to control your iPhone through gestures.

Try the Back Tap feature on your iPhone now. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
