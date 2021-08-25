Extracting Images from Documents from Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on Mac

Apple makes the iWork suite available to users for free on their devices, consisting of applications aimed at offices: Pages, Numbers and Keynote. So if you use these applications a lot on your Mac to create spreadsheets, documents, and presentations, chances are you’ve found images that you want to export back to your computer.

This is a great way to share with others images from a presentation that you created a long time ago, or have received a document from someone else and need to edit an image contained in it. The method works in any iWork application on Mac and the images maintain the resolution and quality of the originals.

Below, see how to extract images from documents from Pages, Numbers or Keynote.

How to extract images from documents

1. Through the “Format” tool

Before starting the walkthrough, make sure you have saved the document. Go to the menu bar, click “File” > “Save”. After that, continue following the method below:

Step 1: Open an iWork suite file (Pages, Numbers or Keynote). Then, in the menu bar, click “File” > “Advanced” > “Change File Type” > “Package”.

Follow the path indicated above to extract the images from the files – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Go to the location where you saved the file. Right-click (secondary touch on trackpad) and select “Show Package Contents”.

Enter the package contents to view the extracted images – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Click on the “Data” folder to view the document images.

View all images of the document – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

