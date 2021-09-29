xbox-series-x-and-s-receive-dolby-vision-support;-know-how-to-activate

Microsoft announced that the new generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have gained support for Dolby Vision technology on Tuesday (100). The format helps deliver more colorful images, deeper blacks and greater color fidelity, improving the look of some games. It is necessary to have a TV compatible with Dolby Vision. Xbox Series X by Halo Infinite will be sold in Brazil for R$ 5.899 Xbox Games With Gold from October has Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and more Marvel’s Avengers will arrive at Xbox Game Pass The company says the novelty increases the player’s immersion “by making it easier to identify opponents who hide in shadows or find clues through expanded contrast and better scene clarity light or dark”. The following video simulates the difference; watch:

The technology is also compatible with other features present in the Xbox Series X|S, such as DirectX Raytracing, Low Latency Auto Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and up to 699 FPS. Some of these technologies depend on your television settings.

However, not all games will be compatible: initially, they will be at least 28 games, which already use HDR . A complete list of compatible titles has not been released, but the company promises that future releases such as Halo Infinite

, which arrives on December 8th, will also take advantage of Dolby Vision.

The feature adds to Dolby Atmos, which delivers spatial audio on 100º and is already available on consoles — this feature, however, is paid for through the Dolby Access app , available here.

How to tell if my TV is Dolby Vision compatible

First, you will need to check if your screen supports Dolby Vision. To do this, just follow these steps:

Step 1: on the home screen, look for Settings.