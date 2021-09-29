Xbox Series X and S receive Dolby Vision support; know how to activate

Microsoft announced that the new generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have gained support for Dolby Vision technology on Tuesday (100). The format helps deliver more colorful images, deeper blacks and greater color fidelity, improving the look of some games. It is necessary to have a TV compatible with Dolby Vision.

    • The company says the novelty increases the player’s immersion “by making it easier to identify opponents who hide in shadows or find clues through expanded contrast and better scene clarity light or dark”. The following video simulates the difference; watch:

    The technology is also compatible with other features present in the Xbox Series X|S, such as DirectX Raytracing, Low Latency Auto Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and up to 699 FPS. Some of these technologies depend on your television settings.

    However, not all games will be compatible: initially, they will be at least 28 games, which already use HDR . A complete list of compatible titles has not been released, but the company promises that future releases such as Halo Infinite

    , which arrives on December 8th, will also take advantage of Dolby Vision.

    The feature adds to Dolby Atmos, which delivers spatial audio on 100º and is already available on consoles — this feature, however, is paid for through the Dolby Access app , available here.

    How to tell if my TV is Dolby Vision compatible

    First, you will need to check if your screen supports Dolby Vision. To do this, just follow these steps:

    Step 1: on the home screen, look for Settings.

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    in the General menu, click on TV and Video Options.

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 3 :

    click on 4K TV Details.

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    look for the message that the TV setup supports Dolby Vision, as highlighted in red below.

    I need to update my monitor, unfortunately (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    How to enable Dolby Vision on Xbox

    Now let’s learn how to enable Dolby Vision on Xbox.

    Step 1:

    From the home screen, go to Settings .

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    In the General menu, go to TV and Video Options.

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Press in Video Modes.

    (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    Enable the Allow Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision for Games options, as highlighted in red below.

    510516 Unfortunately, my monitor does not support Dolby Vision (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

    THE Microsoft also advises: “For the best Dolby Vision experience, we recommend using Low Latency Automatic Mode (ALLM)”. To do this, just activate this option on the same screen.

    Source: Xbox Wire

