fiat-must-shut-down-the-betim/mg-plant-for-up-to-four-months;-see-the-reason

Fiat announced this week that it is preparing the suspension of the employment contracts of its employees at the Betim/MG plant. According to the automaker, which currently belongs to the Stellantis Group, the action known as lay-off will be necessary due to the shortage of semiconductors and parts for the production of vehicles. At the plant in Minas Gerais, cars such as Fiat Argo, Cronos, Mobi, Strada, Grand Siena and Dobló are made.

According to information from Automotive Business, the stoppage in production of these vehicles can last from two to four months, but there are no details on the percentage of employees or shifts that will be affected. Fiat still needs to define when it will put this action into practice, but, according to the automaker itself, employees agreed with the idea, in view of the current market situation. Up to 6,500 people can be affected.

In return for this decision, Fiat intends to maintain the full salaries of employees, who receive up to R$ 3.80. For those who earn more, there will be proportional cuts that increase as salaries are higher. The medical insurance will also be maintained in its entirety and there will be an allowance of R$ for those who are going to work from home and need to use internet.