Fiat must shut down the Betim/MG plant for up to four months; see the reason

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
Fiat announced this week that it is preparing the suspension of the employment contracts of its employees at the Betim/MG plant. According to the automaker, which currently belongs to the Stellantis Group, the action known as lay-off will be necessary due to the shortage of semiconductors and parts for the production of vehicles. At the plant in Minas Gerais, cars such as Fiat Argo, Cronos, Mobi, Strada, Grand Siena and Dobló are made.

According to information from Automotive Business, the stoppage in production of these vehicles can last from two to four months, but there are no details on the percentage of employees or shifts that will be affected. Fiat still needs to define when it will put this action into practice, but, according to the automaker itself, employees agreed with the idea, in view of the current market situation. Up to 6,500 people can be affected.

In return for this decision, Fiat intends to maintain the full salaries of employees, who receive up to R$ 3.80. For those who earn more, there will be proportional cuts that increase as salaries are higher. The medical insurance will also be maintained in its entirety and there will be an allowance of R$ for those who are going to work from home and need to use internet.

(Image: Matheus Argentoni/Canaltech)

With this decision, Stellantis, which encompasses not only Fiat, but also Jeep, RAM, Peugeot, Citroën and other brands, was the last major automaker to have its production affected by the lack of parts to assemble the cars. The good management of drivers by the Italian company has given it a slack leadership in the Brazilian market and dominance in various segments, such as SUVs.

Recently, other automakers suffered a lot from the lack of semiconductors and needed to partially or totally paralyze their production lines, such as General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai.

Source: Automotive Business

