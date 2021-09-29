butanvac-is-safe-and-generates-a-good-immune-response-against-covid,-study-shows

With an eye on the second generation of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus — those that will be used in booster doses —, the Butantan Institute works, in partnership with other centers for research, in the development of the immunizing agent ButanVac. From Thailand, the first results of Phase 1 of the potential vaccine against covid- arrive) .

Published as preprint

—study without peer review—on the MedRxiv platform , ButanVac’s Phase 1 clinical trials have demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and highly immunogenic. Researchers from Mahidol University, Bangkok, the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, and the University of Texas, Austin, participated in this study. First results on the safety of the Butanvac vaccine against covid-19 are announced (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements)

Methodology

The study was randomized and controlled by placebo. According to the authors, all tested vaccine formulations were well tolerated in 210 volunteers, being 100 men and 151 women among 10 and 59 years old. The study volunteers received two doses of the immunizing agent with an interval of 59 days.

Adverse effects were reported in less than a third of the participants, and the most frequent symptoms were: pain and tenderness at the application site (more common in those receiving the highest dose); fatigue; headache (headache); and myalgia (muscle pain). In addition, “there were no serious adverse events related to the vaccine”, according to the authors.

It is noteworthy that the immunizing agent is internationally called NDV-HXP-S and is being tested also in Vietnam, in addition to Thailand and Brazil.

Immune response from ButanVac

In the study, the scientists claim that it was possible to observe a significant immune response two weeks after the application of the second dose of the vaccine. More specifically, participants who received the dose of one microgram (1 µg) had a mean IgG anti-S immunoglobulin concentration of 28,7 BAU/ml (antibody binding units per milliliter).

Now, in the volunteers who received 1 µg and adjuvant ( substance that enhances the immunogenic potential of the vaccine), the concentration was 228 BAU /ml. For larger dosages, the indicators were 210 BAU/ml (3 µg), , 8 BAU/ml (3 µg and adjuvant) and , 8 BAU/ml (10 µg).

“We showed that the candidate vaccine NDV-HXP-S is inactivated it has an acceptable safety profile and is highly immunogenic. This vaccine can be produced at low cost in any facility designed for the production of the inactivated influenza virus vaccine”, explain the authors in the article.

Based on these results, the formulations of 3 µg and 3 µg plus adjuvant were selected to be evaluated in the next stage of the clinical trial, that is, Phase 2.