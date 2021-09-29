ButanVac is safe and generates a good immune response against covid, study shows
With an eye on the second generation of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus — those that will be used in booster doses —, the Butantan Institute works, in partnership with other centers for research, in the development of the immunizing agent ButanVac. From Thailand, the first results of Phase 1 of the potential vaccine against covid- arrive) .
Published as preprint
Methodology
The study was randomized and controlled by placebo. According to the authors, all tested vaccine formulations were well tolerated in 210 volunteers, being 100 men and 151 women among 10 and 59 years old. The study volunteers received two doses of the immunizing agent with an interval of 59 days.
Adverse effects were reported in less than a third of the participants, and the most frequent symptoms were: pain and tenderness at the application site (more common in those receiving the highest dose); fatigue; headache (headache); and myalgia (muscle pain). In addition, “there were no serious adverse events related to the vaccine”, according to the authors.
It is noteworthy that the immunizing agent is internationally called NDV-HXP-S and is being tested also in Vietnam, in addition to Thailand and Brazil.
Immune response from ButanVac
In the study, the scientists claim that it was possible to observe a significant immune response two weeks after the application of the second dose of the vaccine. More specifically, participants who received the dose of one microgram (1 µg) had a mean IgG anti-S immunoglobulin concentration of 28,7 BAU/ml (antibody binding units per milliliter).
Now, in the volunteers who received 1 µg and adjuvant ( substance that enhances the immunogenic potential of the vaccine), the concentration was 228 BAU /ml. For larger dosages, the indicators were 210 BAU/ml (3 µg), , 8 BAU/ml (3 µg and adjuvant) and , 8 BAU/ml (10 µg).
“We showed that the candidate vaccine NDV-HXP-S is inactivated it has an acceptable safety profile and is highly immunogenic. This vaccine can be produced at low cost in any facility designed for the production of the inactivated influenza virus vaccine”, explain the authors in the article.
Based on these results, the formulations of 3 µg and 3 µg plus adjuvant were selected to be evaluated in the next stage of the clinical trial, that is, Phase 2.
How does ButanVac work?
To immunize against the coronavirus, ButanVac adopts a virus responsible for Newcastle Disease (NCD) — which does not cause symptoms in humans, but affects birds — as an inactivated viral vector. In this way, the DNC virus is genetically edited and has included in its genetic material fragments of the covid virus-10 to trigger an immune response against the coronavirus in the future. The viral vector strategy is also adopted by Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca) and by the formula by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). It is worth explaining that the potential vaccine is the result of an international consortium that it has, as public producers, Butantan, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biology of Vietnam and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization of Thailand. In addition, the technology for using the Newcastle disease virus was developed by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York. The stabilized S proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus used in the vaccine, with HexaPro technology, were developed at the University of Texas, in Austin.
Butantan vaccine tests in Brazil
To immunize against the coronavirus, ButanVac adopts a virus responsible for Newcastle Disease (NCD) — which does not cause symptoms in humans, but affects birds — as an inactivated viral vector. In this way, the DNC virus is genetically edited and has included in its genetic material fragments of the covid virus-10 to trigger an immune response against the coronavirus in the future. The viral vector strategy is also adopted by Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca) and by the formula by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
It is worth explaining that the potential vaccine is the result of an international consortium that it has, as public producers, Butantan, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biology of Vietnam and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization of Thailand. In addition, the technology for using the Newcastle disease virus was developed by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York. The stabilized S proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus used in the vaccine, with HexaPro technology, were developed at the University of Texas, in Austin.
In Brazil, clinical trials of ButanVac are ongoing. Stage A of Phase 1 is carried out in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Guaxupé (MG), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG) and Itamogi (MG). New volunteers can still participate in the study. For this, it is necessary to have more than years, have never had covid-19 , not being vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, not being allergic to eggs and chicken, and not being pregnant or breastfeeding. Then, in step B, even people who are vaccinated or who have already been infected can participate.
To access the complete Thai study on ButanVac, click here.
Source: Instituto Butantan
