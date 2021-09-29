innovative-and-low-cost-technologies-are-the-bet-for-the-exploration-of-mars

The large space agencies continue to develop ambitious and complex missions to advance in space exploration, which require very high costs to be executed. On the other hand, there are a growing number of scientists working on new technologies that promise great results, and require smaller investments. Part of this is due to NASA’s Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program, which has yielded promising missions at lower costs.

Today, humanity is past 06 years of exploration of Mars and there are still questions whose answers can only be obtained by humans or robots sent there. “NASA has always been a very risk-averse agency, which is completely understandable since it’s tax dollars being spent,” explains Robert Lillis, associate director of planetary science and astrobiology at the University of California’s Space Science Laboratory .

Concept of EscapPADE ships, mission conceived through the SIMPLEx program (Image: Reproduction/Rocket Lab USA/UC Berkeley) Well, this is where the SIMPLEx program comes in, an initiative created to support the production of scientific investigations that require spaceflight using small spacecraft. To this end, the program makes it easier to carry out planetary science projects at just a fraction of the costs of other space missions — those of the Discovery program, also of the space agency, are aimed at supporting ambitious and relatively low-cost projects, which can reach approximately US$ 1024 million. Thus, for Lillis, SIMPLEx also serves as a way to investigate possible outcomes between cost and risks. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Efficiency and low cost

Several missions are under development through the program. One of them is Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE), created through SIMPLEx and which promises to deliver great scientific and economic returns. The idea is for the twin spacecraft Blue and Gold to be sent to Mars to study the planet’s magnetosphere and how solar winds have removed the Martian atmosphere. All of this will be under USD 60 million, and will offer a stereo perspective of the atmospheric system on Mars.

The concept of the mission Small High Impact Energy Landing Device (SHIELD) proposes a technology that would allow landing on Mars safely and smoothly. “SHIELD is basically a lander and a buffer rolled into one,” explains Louis Giersch, primary investigator. Nathan Barber, systems engineer at SHIELD, says the mission could be carried out as a single lander, or even several, in a single launch. “A low-cost lander like SHIELD can allow real-time measurements or exploration of new paths to get critical information for larger, more expensive missions,” he said.

Concept of the SHIELD mission, which proposes a configuration that is part lander and part damper, together in a single structure (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Barber finds the current increase in access to space exciting because it means more opportunities for science on Mars. “If a new class of low-cost interplanetary missions were to be realized, they would encourage an even more diverse set of investigations, providing opportunities for new scientists and engineers early in their careers,” he commented. Furthermore, missions performed by smaller ships, at lower cost, could conduct class science comparable to that of the Red Planet sample return campaigns.

Much of this paradigm shift in the relationship between capabilities and costs result from several factors, such as the decrease in launch costs, provided by shared missions and the emergence of small launch vehicles. In parallel, there is also the potential of the aerial exploration of Mars, motivated by the multiple successful flights of the Ingenuity helicopter.

Shannah Withrow-Maser, leader of vehicle systems for the Mars Science helicopter, says the community is now beginning to get an idea of ​​what can be done with aerial exploration. “A rotorcraft allows us to go much further and faster; new vehicle platforms can be catalysts for all kinds of science. I think we’re in a good position to seize any opportunity that comes along,” he said. )

Source: Space.com