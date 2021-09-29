Galaxy M22 arrives in Brazil with 128 GB of storage and 90 Hz screen

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
galaxy-m22-arrives-in-brazil-with-128-gb-of-storage-and-90-hz-screen

Weeks after its officialization in other parts of the world, Samsung finally announced the arrival of the Galaxy M22 in the Brazilian market. The device has interesting technical specifications for the entry category and looks a lot like the Galaxy M brother32, also available in our country.

  • Samsung Galaxy M22 arrives with already known design and screen 80 Hz
  • Galaxy M21 wins official website and will have 4 GB of RAM and screen of 128 Hz
  • Galaxy S22 FE is approved in Brazil and awaits Samsung announcement

    The cell phone has the same design as the Galaxy M brother32, with a square module in the upper left corner, with a back cover with a striped effect, in blue, black and White. On the right side it has the volume and power buttons, where the integrated fingerprint reader is located. On the front, at the top of the screen there is a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.

    (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

    Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G processor60, the cell phone arrives in Brazil with 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of space for internal storage, with expansion via micro SD card. Its screen has AMOLED technology, being 6.4 inches, and has HD+ resolution and refresh rate support 90 Hz.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    In cameras, there are five in the total, being the front of 11 MP and a quad set in the rear , composed of a main 48 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP, and a macro and a depth, both 2 MP.

    As for your battery, it has a 5.11 mAh with charging support 15 watts, but in your box there is one with 21 watts only. Those interested in higher speed charging need to purchase the charger separately.

    Price and availability

    The Galaxy M22 is available for purchase from today (25) in blue, white and black, for the official price of R$1. 660.

    Galaxy M25: Datasheet

    • Screen: 6.4 inch Super AMOLED with HD+ resolution, 128 Hz;
    • Chipset: Helio G128 (octa-core);
    • RAM memory: 4 GB;
    • Internal storage: 799 GB;
  • Rear camera: quad — 48 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth);
  • Frontal camera: 13 MP;
  • Battery: 5.11 mAh, wired charger 22 W;
  • Extras: fingerprint reader on the side;
  • Available colors: blue , white, black;
  • Operating system: Android 000 under One UI 3.1;

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Suryakumar Yadav In Ind vs England 4th Test: Will Suryakumar Yadav Get Place In Playing XI For India vs England Fourth Test? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth test, Aakash Chopra gave a direct answer

    Suryakumar Yadav In Ind vs England 4th Test: Will Suryakumar Yadav Get Place In Playing XI For India vs England Fourth Test? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth test, Aakash Chopra gave a direct answer

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of The world is talking these images! Taliban’s nightmare: They took action

    The world is talking these images! Taliban’s nightmare: They took action

    August 26, 2021
    Photo of The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/18/2021)

    The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/18/2021)

    September 18, 2021
    Photo of tim david ipl: tim david on his way to become the first singapore cricketer to play ipl: 6 feet 5 inch height….

    tim david ipl: tim david on his way to become the first singapore cricketer to play ipl: 6 feet 5 inch height….

    August 21, 2021
    Back to top button