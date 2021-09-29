galaxy-m22-arrives-in-brazil-with-128-gb-of-storage-and-90-hz-screen

Weeks after its officialization in other parts of the world, Samsung finally announced the arrival of the Galaxy M22 in the Brazilian market. The device has interesting technical specifications for the entry category and looks a lot like the Galaxy M brother32, also available in our country.

The cell phone has the same design as the Galaxy M brother32, with a square module in the upper left corner, with a back cover with a striped effect, in blue, black and White. On the right side it has the volume and power buttons, where the integrated fingerprint reader is located. On the front, at the top of the screen there is a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G processor60, the cell phone arrives in Brazil with 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of space for internal storage, with expansion via micro SD card. Its screen has AMOLED technology, being 6.4 inches, and has HD+ resolution and refresh rate support 90 Hz.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In cameras, there are five in the total, being the front of 11 MP and a quad set in the rear , composed of a main 48 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP, and a macro and a depth, both 2 MP.

As for your battery, it has a 5.11 mAh with charging support 15 watts, but in your box there is one with 21 watts only. Those interested in higher speed charging need to purchase the charger separately.

Price and availability

The Galaxy M22 is available for purchase from today (25) in blue, white and black, for the official price of R$1. 660.

Galaxy M25: Datasheet