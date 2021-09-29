the-last-ronin-reveals-the-dark-fate-of-each-ninja-turtle-in-the-comics

The new Ninja Turtles magazine in the US, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, has reached its fourth issue and reveals a little more about an alternate dystopian team timeline. In it, the Clan of the Foot took over the city and only one turtle is still fighting them.

In the story, written by Tom Waltz and turtle co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, in addition to Eastman’s drawings, we gradually learn what happened to each of the mutant heroes.

Attention, spoilers to follow.

Leonardo

Well before With the Foot Clan taking care of everything, the Ninja Turtles tried to negotiate peace with the villains in Japan. Master Splinter and Donatello traveled to the country, but in the meantime the others were attacked by Baxter Stockman’s army of cyber ninja soldiers. Leonardo and Casey Jones took the lead in the battle so the others had time to escape, but ended up dead in the process.

Rafael

When Karai sent his Foot Clan assassins to kill the Turtles and Splinter, Splinter was on the verge of death. Rafael, enraged, went out alone attacking the ninjas until he faced the villain. Again the hero was attacked by the clan and was badly wounded, but he only died when Karai joined the fight. She, in turn, was in a coma.