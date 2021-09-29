The Last Ronin reveals the dark fate of each Ninja Turtle in the comics

The new Ninja Turtles magazine in the US, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, has reached its fourth issue and reveals a little more about an alternate dystopian team timeline. In it, the Clan of the Foot took over the city and only one turtle is still fighting them.

    • In the story, written by Tom Waltz and turtle co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, in addition to Eastman’s drawings, we gradually learn what happened to each of the mutant heroes.

    Attention, spoilers to follow.

    Leonardo

    Well before With the Foot Clan taking care of everything, the Ninja Turtles tried to negotiate peace with the villains in Japan. Master Splinter and Donatello traveled to the country, but in the meantime the others were attacked by Baxter Stockman’s army of cyber ninja soldiers. Leonardo and Casey Jones took the lead in the battle so the others had time to escape, but ended up dead in the process.

    Rafael

    When Karai sent his Foot Clan assassins to kill the Turtles and Splinter, Splinter was on the verge of death. Rafael, enraged, went out alone attacking the ninjas until he faced the villain. Again the hero was attacked by the clan and was badly wounded, but he only died when Karai joined the fight. She, in turn, was in a coma.

      • Image: Reproduction/IDW

      Donatello

      As we said, he went with Splinter to the peace summit with the Clan of the Foot, but they were confronted by Oroku Hiroto and his army. In this, they were covered by arrows that victimized them. Reinforcements from Clan Hamato would drive the clan away, but it was too late.

      Michelangelo

      He was the surviving turtle of this future gloomy, that is, it is the last ronin of the title. After discovering what had happened to Donatello and Splinter in Japan, Michelangelo started walking aimlessly. Depressed, he tried to take his own life by allowing himself to freeze in the snow, but he survived. Interestingly, his mutation continued through the years and became even more powerful. Alongside April O’Neil and her daughter Casey, he must avenge his brothers in upcoming issues.

        • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin , published by IDW, has five editions, and the conclusion should reach gringo newsstands soon. For now, there is no forecast for publication in Brazil.

        Source: CBR

