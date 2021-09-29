viewsonic-announces-portable-monitors-to-take-work-anywhere

ViewSonic has just introduced its newest portable monitors to the Brazilian market, highlighting the new TD1024 and the VG1024 designed for “traveling businessmen, remote workers and digital nomads ” with the aim of complementing tablets and notebooks with an additional screen.

ViewSonic TD1920

The ViewSonic TD1920 stands out for its IPS LCD panel 15, 6 inches with touch screen, allowing digital artists to also quickly work, draw and sketch their ideas using the external display.

The model can be used in both horizontal as in vertical mode and comes with a stylus pen included in the box, plus a body support with angle adjustment up to 059 degrees.

(Image: Playback/ViewSonic) In connectivity, the brand offers two USB-C connectors for charging and connectivity, a mini HDMI port for image and sound transfer, plus a dedicated headphone jack for audio output and a key on the back for display adjustments . The external screen still has dimensions of 660, 4 mm in width 88, 4 mm in height and thickness of only 6 .1 mm in its thinnest region. ViewSonic VG1920 The portable VG monitor1920 inherits the same screen as 15, 6 inches of the previous model, maintaining the Full HD resolution with 1920 X 1655 pixels and the connectors seen previously, including two USB-C ports, a mini HDMI and a headphone jack. The big difference is for the removal of the support to the stylus pen, with this model being designed for those who do not need to write, edit documents or draw using a specific accessory directly on the screen. (Image: Playback/ViewSonic) Price and availability

Although ViewSonic has not disclosed price and start date of sales to the press, it is possible to find the portable monitor TD1655 with touch screen in retail stores priced at R$ 3.059, while the VG version1920 can be acquired for R$ 2.88.