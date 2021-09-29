instagram-tests-name-change-and-new-role-for-stories'-“close-friends”

Instagram started an exclusive test in Brazil in which it changes the name of the feature “Friends Next” from Stories to “Selected People”, in order to make this language more accurate, after all, not every follower is necessarily a friend of yours. The social network also promises to offer more flexibility in sharing stories by enabling immediate selection of who will see what.

WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram will be integrated , but not as you imagine

Instagram gains shortcut to link profile to WhatsApp

After reviews , Instagram Kids has development suspended by Facebook

Most people use Stories as a place to express themselves about specific matters or to share intimate everyday moments. Because of this, you won’t always want everyone to have access to your private life, even those marked “Selected People”. That’s why the platform will make it possible to change this listing at the time of each share.

The “Selected People” will replace the old list named “Close Friends” (Image: Press/Instagram)

In practice, this means that you can create one set of Stories for a wide audience, another just for their family members, one more for their co-workers and a few special ones for the college staff. In other words, the new feature allows you to configure different “Selected People” with a blue tick next to the name, with much more flexibility and speed for targeting audiences.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Unfortunately, it’s still not possible create multiple distribution lists, which would be a huge advance, but this flexibility will save time. During testing, you will be able to add, remove or keep profiles in the list for each new story. Before, if you wanted to change this, you would need to cancel the publication, go to the settings and define who would be privileged to have access to more exclusive content.

How to participate in the test?