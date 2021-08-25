Intruders on the highway stopped traffic

Breaking world news… The black swan and its cub, who wanted to cross the road, brought the traffic to a standstill on the highway. Look what happened next…

The address of the images is Australia. The black swan and her cub, who wanted to cross the road, brought the traffic to a standstill.

Two people came to the aid of the swans, who caused the vehicles to stop and got stuck in the middle of the highway.

After the swans were taken to the safe spot, the traffic flow returned to normal.

Here are those moments…

