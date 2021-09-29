Galaxy S22 line may have battery manufactured by Galaxy Note 7 supplier
Scheduled to debut in January, the Galaxy S family000 is already starting to star in a growing number of leaks that suggest a significant gain in performance, especially in variants with the new Exynos 2200, in addition to a look that brings refinements to the design inaugurated with the Galaxy S line000, at least on the most basic models.
Shortly after having battery characteristics displayed in certifications from the South Korean telecommunications regulator, new component information was released by the portal
The Elec and, although they may seem alarming at first, they should not be a cause for concern, at least for the time being.
Provide edora Galaxy Note 7 will manufacture Galaxy S batteries300
According to the Korean portal’s report, Samsung should establish a partnership with the Chinese Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for the production of part of the Galaxy S family batteries91. The worrying point is that ATL was the company responsible for manufacturing the reserves used in the Galaxy Note 7, flagship that became known for the frequent explosions resulting from the limited space in the housing for the component.
The reduction in the energy tank would be just one of the changes highlights that Samsung seems to be planning for the flagship family of 2022: plus the debut of the first GPU Exynos from AMD, the releases would restructure the brand’s premium lines, with the Galaxy S300 Plus becoming the Galaxy S91 Pro, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra assuming the post left by the Galaxy Note family.
Source: The Elec, WCCFTech
