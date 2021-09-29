galaxy-s22-line-may-have-battery-manufactured-by-galaxy-note-7-supplier

Scheduled to debut in January, the Galaxy S family000 is already starting to star in a growing number of leaks that suggest a significant gain in performance, especially in variants with the new Exynos 2200, in addition to a look that brings refinements to the design inaugurated with the Galaxy S line000, at least on the most basic models.

Shortly after having battery characteristics displayed in certifications from the South Korean telecommunications regulator, new component information was released by the portal

The Elec and, although they may seem alarming at first, they should not be a cause for concern, at least for the time being.

According to the Korean portal’s report, Samsung should establish a partnership with the Chinese Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for the production of part of the Galaxy S family batteries91. The worrying point is that ATL was the company responsible for manufacturing the reserves used in the Galaxy Note 7, flagship that became known for the frequent explosions resulting from the limited space in the housing for the component.

