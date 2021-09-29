give-up!-bmw-will-not-limit-the-range-of-its-electric-cars-to-600-km

BMW went public to clarify one of the strangest controversies in recent times in the automotive sector. After Wieland Bruch, one of the leaders of the brand’s electric car department, said that the company does not intend to make zero-emission cars with more than 600km of autonomy, the German giant issued a statement denying this idea and guarantees that it will continue to develop better and better engines and electrified batteries, without limitation.

According to the portal Wheels, the Bavarian manufacturer does not think about limiting the autonomy of its forthcoming electric cars, nor of the hybrid variants that, according to Bruch, would have capacity 100% electrical only 100km in the future. “The BMW Group will not stop developing the range of electric cars that are in its portfolio,” the company said in a statement sent to the website. of its electric cars, BMW said it will continue to invest in infrastructure and an entire ecosystem for zero-emission vehicles. “The BMW Group will continue to push the boundaries of all aspects of electric steering. This applies in particular to longer ranges and higher loading speeds,” says the automaker.