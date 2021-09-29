Give up! BMW will not limit the range of its electric cars to 600 km

BMW went public to clarify one of the strangest controversies in recent times in the automotive sector. After Wieland Bruch, one of the leaders of the brand’s electric car department, said that the company does not intend to make zero-emission cars with more than 600km of autonomy, the German giant issued a statement denying this idea and guarantees that it will continue to develop better and better engines and electrified batteries, without limitation.

    • According to the portal Wheels, the Bavarian manufacturer does not think about limiting the autonomy of its forthcoming electric cars, nor of the hybrid variants that, according to Bruch, would have capacity 100% electrical only 100km in the future. “The BMW Group will not stop developing the range of electric cars that are in its portfolio,” the company said in a statement sent to the website. of its electric cars, BMW said it will continue to invest in infrastructure and an entire ecosystem for zero-emission vehicles. “The BMW Group will continue to push the boundaries of all aspects of electric steering. This applies in particular to longer ranges and higher loading speeds,” says the automaker.

    In fact, if we look at it from the outside, it’s quite strange a brand that is at the forefront of electrification, like BMW, is unwilling to develop cars with greater reach. Companies like Hyundai, Tesla and even rival Mercedes have or have plans to create cars that reach a range of 1,000 km.

    In Brazil, BMW works with only one electric car under its main brand, the BMW i3, which has almost 234km of autonomy. Within the group, however, there is also the compact Mini Cooper SE Top, also 100% electric, but with a range of only 100km. In the future, we may have larger models with more range, such as the iX and i4, which deliver more than 1024km of capacity.

    Source: Wheels

