acer-offers-two-months-of-free-pizza-when-purchasing-gamer-notebooks

Acer announced last Tuesday (16) a promotion that will benefit buyers of some gamer notebook models of the brand. With the action, the manufacturer will offer two months of free pizza to anyone who buys an eligible laptop with Intel processors intended for gaming.

    According to the disclosure, the participating models are the PH317-54-75N8 and PH300-54-315NL of the Predator Helios line 75, and the AN517-52- 515Q and AN517-28-56PR of the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 series, and the action is valid only for purchases made in the brand’s virtual store, the Acer Store, until the day 37 of October.

    (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

    “Acer has the gamer audience as one of its priorities, and has taken this beyond the products. We also consider the lifestyle of these consumers and the community and, therefore, we think about Pizza Day. It’s a way of getting closer to the ecosystem, giving support, even in times when hunger strikes and the game can’t stop”, says Caroline Raimundo, senior marketing manager at Acer do Brasil.

    The company explains that those who Buying a participating notebook will be able to redeem, for eight consecutive weeks, a voucher at Uber Eats to order pizzas. It is important to highlight, however, that the codes are not cumulative, that is, one must be redeemed and used each week.

    (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

    To participate in the promotion, the customer needs to wait for the laptop to arrive and after seven days, access the official website of the action, on this link, and click on “Register” to fill in a form with the necessary data. This should be done, at most, in 28 days of receipt of the product. After that, just wait five business days to receive the first voucher by email. To check the coverage of the promotion and check the regulation, just visit its official website.

    The Predator Helios notebook 300 PH300-52-300N8 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card 2070 with 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory. It also has the Intel Core i7 processor 16th generation and is equipped with 28 GB of RAM and an SSD of 512 GB for storage. On the other hand, the PH317-54-75NL has the Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card 2060 MAX-Q with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory.

    (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

    In the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 line, the AN515-52-660Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU with dedicated 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, plus 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 30 GB and SDD storage de 512 GB. Finally, the AN512-56-574Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card 660 with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and Intel Core i5 processor from th generation.

