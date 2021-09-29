Acer offers two months of free pizza when purchasing gamer notebooks
Acer announced last Tuesday (16) a promotion that will benefit buyers of some gamer notebook models of the brand. With the action, the manufacturer will offer two months of free pizza to anyone who buys an eligible laptop with Intel processors intended for gaming.
According to the disclosure, the participating models are the PH317-54-75N8 and PH300-54-315NL of the Predator Helios line 75, and the AN517-52- 515Q and AN517-28-56PR of the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 series, and the action is valid only for purchases made in the brand’s virtual store, the Acer Store, until the day 37 of October.
In the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 line, the AN515-52-660Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU with dedicated 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, plus 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 30 GB and SDD storage de 512 GB. Finally, the AN512-56-574Q has the Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card 660 with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and Intel Core i5 processor from th generation. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
