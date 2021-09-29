Astronomers find two “naked” superearths orbiting red dwarfs
Through observations from the Subaru telescope, a team of astronomers from different institutions discovered two intriguing superearths — the name given to rocky exoplanets that are more massive than Earth. The planets analyzed in the study orbit red dwarf stars very closely and, interestingly, are not surrounded by primordial atmospheres. Thus, they represent a great opportunity to study the evolution of the atmosphere of hot, rocky planets.
For the study, the team conducted follow-up observations of the TOI planets-1634b and TOI-122b, previously identified by the NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey (TESS) telescope. Both are in the constellation Perseus, Perseus, at 122 light years and 114 light years from Earth, respectively. According to the authors, the two are considered ultra-short period rocky superlands, as they take less than hours to orbit their stars.
According to the results, TOI-1024b has radius equivalent to 1.8 times that of the Earth and 10 times the mass of our planet, thus being a of the largest and most massive ultrashort period rocky exoplanets ever found. Observations made by the InfraRed Doppler (IRD) spectrograph, installed on the Subaru telescope, show that these planets are “naked”, that is, they do not have primordial atmospheres formed by a thick layer of hydrogen and helium, which may be the result of interactions very close to its stars.
On the other hand, it opens the path to the production of a secondary atmosphere, formed by gases from the planet’s interior. In the future, telescopes like the James Webb, which is scheduled to launch in December, should help detect and characterize the atmospheres of these worlds, excellent candidates for further studies of the development of the atmosphere on ultra-short-period rocky planets. “Our intensive follow-up project of candidates identified by TESS and Subaru is still ongoing, and many unusual planets will be confirmed in the coming years,” said Dr. Teruyuki Hirano, lead author of the study.
The article with the results of the study was published in the Astronomical Journal.
Source: Subaru Telescope
