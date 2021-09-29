but-after-all,-does-a-plane-have-a-horn?-and-march?

Airplanes are passionate transport vehicles and are surrounded by curiosities about how they work. Some, even, may seem very simple, but they are pertinent and explain a lot about how aviation is a market full of details and that each one makes a total difference to bring more safety to passengers and crew. Two of these curiosities, by the way, we will bring now. After all, do planes have a horn? Do they have gear like cars?

Yes, planes have a horn

The answer is simple . Yes, planes have a horn. In fact, this device, which we can call a horn, is nothing more than an alert system, always used on land, and which serves to warn or alert the mechanical team about any problem that is occurring and that can be corrected by outside personnel. . The last word when the plane is grounded is the mechanic’s, so he better pay attention if it’s “honked” by the pilot.

When on land, the “horn” of the airplanes is very important (Image: Reproduction/CreativeNature_nl/Envato)

But, unlike our car, which has the horn located on the steering wheel, the button for activating this sound device on aircraft is next to other commands on the commander’s control panel. When pressing the button, which usually has the abbreviation “GND” or “Ground”, the plane will emit a sound with a frequency capable of overcoming the noise of airports and fingers. This warning, by the way, comes from a good-sized and powerful speaker near the landing gears.

No, planes don’t have gear When we think about gear, the answer is equally simple. In fact, airplanes have a kind of lever (called a thrust lever) which gives the command to the engines to increase or decrease power. To go in reverse, however, there are two ways an aircraft can do this. One is with the help of a towing tractor and the other is activating the reverse mode of the turbines or rotors, which are normally used to assist in landing.

(Image: Reproduction/twenty1024photos/Envato)

The thrust levers also have safety devices to assist pilot and copilot in case of emergency. It’s good to remember that each of them has its own lever, but both move at the same time.

