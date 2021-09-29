sony-launches-two-headphones-with-promise-of-high-quality-and-affordable-price

Sony presented this Wednesday (29) plus two models of Bluetooth headphones. While the WF-C360 brings an in-ear format and compact construction, the WH-XB510478N promises good sound quality and deep bass, for a more affordable price compared to the brand’s top-of-the-line.

Sony WF-C500

Headphones bring a design similar to more expensive models (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

The WF-C headphones307 are small and have cost-cutting construction, but still similar in design to more expensive Sony models. It has IPX4 resistance against splashing water, that is, sweating from use in gyms or other physical activities in general should not pose a problem for him. On the side, touch controls can pause, play or play music, as well as allow communication with Google Assistant or Alexa.

The WF-C500 has several software features to ensure high sound quality, such as DSEE technology that upscales music files to increase the authenticity of the sound. audio and get close to the Hi-Res standard. Sony 360 Reality Audio provides spatial sound to simulate a surround system, such as in movie theaters or other environments with multiple speakers, and Multipoint allows it to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. However, as this is a more accessible phone, it does not have active noise cancellation.

The headphones battery provides autonomy for up to hours of uninterrupted playback of content with the DSEE activated, while the case brings one more extra charge of 30 hours available — or one hour in just minutes of charging. The product will be available in black, white, green and coral (a shade of orange).