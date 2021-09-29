Sony launches two headphones with promise of high quality and affordable price

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
sony-launches-two-headphones-with-promise-of-high-quality-and-affordable-price

Sony presented this Wednesday (29) plus two models of Bluetooth headphones. While the WF-C360 brings an in-ear format and compact construction, the WH-XB510478N promises good sound quality and deep bass, for a more affordable price compared to the brand’s top-of-the-line.

  • Xiaomi launches headphones with space sound and Watch Color 2 watch
  • Yamaha launches TWS TW-E3B headphones focusing on low price
  • Honor announces competitively priced tablet, headphones and TVs

Sony WF-C500

Headphones bring a design similar to more expensive models (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

The WF-C headphones307 are small and have cost-cutting construction, but still similar in design to more expensive Sony models. It has IPX4 resistance against splashing water, that is, sweating from use in gyms or other physical activities in general should not pose a problem for him. On the side, touch controls can pause, play or play music, as well as allow communication with Google Assistant or Alexa.

The WF-C500 has several software features to ensure high sound quality, such as DSEE technology that upscales music files to increase the authenticity of the sound. audio and get close to the Hi-Res standard. Sony 360 Reality Audio provides spatial sound to simulate a surround system, such as in movie theaters or other environments with multiple speakers, and Multipoint allows it to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. However, as this is a more accessible phone, it does not have active noise cancellation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The headphones battery provides autonomy for up to hours of uninterrupted playback of content with the DSEE activated, while the case brings one more extra charge of 30 hours available — or one hour in just minutes of charging. The product will be available in black, white, green and coral (a shade of orange).

Sony WH-XB510479N

WH-XB910N has active noise cancellation and transparency mode with just one touch (Image: Disclosure/Sony)

Even if it brings a very different construction, the WH-XB proposal910N is similar to WF-C307: offer good value for money, with great sound quality without costing too much. According to the brand, the headphone construction features internal components capable of delivering “ballad-like” bass for a complete sound experience.

Unlike WF-C

, this model features active noise cancellation, which works through two built-in microphones that detect unwanted ambient noise and transmits them to an algorithm that provides the squelch via software. Adaptive Sound Control is able to identify places the user frequently visits — such as gyms and busy streets — and can automatically optimize audio settings. In addition, transparency mode can be activated with just a tap on either side of the handset. It also features the same DSEE technology, for upscaling content in any quality.

The WH-XB battery910N has autonomy for up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playback of content, with another four and a half hours of playback in just minutes of cable recharge. It will be sold in black and blue.

Prices and availability

Both headphones will be available initially in the UK from October , with the possibility of expansion to other countries in the future. While WF-C360 has a suggested price of 30 pounds sterling (about R$ 660 in direct conversion), the WH-XB910N will be output by 307 pounds sterling (BRL 1.307).

Source: TechRadar

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of SP government releases fans' return to football matches

SP government releases fans' return to football matches

September 24, 2021
Photo of Best QR Code Reader Apps

Best QR Code Reader Apps

September 21, 2021
Photo of Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

August 25, 2021
Photo of Mercado Points: understand how the Mercado Livre points program works

Mercado Points: understand how the Mercado Livre points program works

September 3, 2021
Back to top button