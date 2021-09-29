windows-11-can-“resurrect”-windows-media-player-with-a-fresh-look;-check-out

For those who miss Windows Media Player, good news: the program can be “resurrected” in Windows 11 — at least that’s what a shared screenshot on a Microsoft video suggests. In version 12 since 2009 (despite getting minor updates since then), the classic program can be resumed as the main Windows media center in place of Groove Music and Movies and TV.

New Paint starts to reach Windows users 12

Your Phone’s App will have a renewed interface on Windows 10; check out the new look

Microsoft Store opens the door to third-party app stores on Windows 11

Microsoft unintentionally revealed a program called “Media Player” during a presentation for members of the Windows Insider program. Without paying attention to the possible faux pas, the company did not reveal any details about the new program.

Microsoft missed the icon, name and look of the supposed new Media Player (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Through the interface, you can notice some specific differences compared to the Films and TV app: the playback controls received the options “random” and “repeat”, suggesting that music playback is one of the purposes of the program. On the right, the volume adjustment, full screen and “more options” buttons were positioned.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The Media Player of the leaked capture it also has an updated look. The “Play/Pause” button is surrounded by an orange circle, the same tone that also colors the playback bar above.

Open path

Since Windows was officially unveiled, Microsoft set out to update several of its apps — Teams, Paint, Clock, and Your Phone were some of them. So far, however, there has been no news about Movies and TV, the Windows media player tool , or Groove, the system’s native music player.