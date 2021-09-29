PS5: Spider-Man 2 will be dark as “The Empire Strikes Back”

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
2
ps5:-spider-man-2-will-be-dark-as-“the-empire-strikes-back”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, sequel to the Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, will be darker than its predecessor. In an interview with This Week In Marvel podcast, Marvel creative vice president Bill Rosemann compared the game in development to Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back gave to the movie theater space franchise.

  • Marvel’s Avengers will arrive at the Xbox Game Pass
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man DLC will have story content
  • Venom 2 │ Post-credit scene from the movie is amazing, point out first reactions

    • “If Spider-Man’s first game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is sort of our Empire Strikes Back,” Rosemann declared. “It will be a little darker,” he completed.

    After the relatively joyful and colorful franchise debut on PlayStation 4, added to the spin-off by Miles Morales, the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man

      is intended to make things more serious, pitting Peter Parker and Miles against a spooky version of the villain Venom. of horror movies like Candyman, will play the symbiote.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    • Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold here to play multiplayer on your console and still have access to exclusive offers

      • Spider-Man 2 has Expected release sometime from . The PlayStation 5 exclusive game is being developed by Insomniac Games, from the colorful ones Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension and Sunset Overdrive.

    Tony Todd will voice Venom in the game (Image: Publicity/PlayStation)

    501138

    The darkest twist to the Spider-Man game sequel also matches with the company, who worked on the Resistance trilogy on the PlayStation 3 and develops a more sober superhero game based on the mutant Wolverine.

    Source: Eurogamer

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Psychopaths and sadists tend to believe in conspiracy theories, study says

Psychopaths and sadists tend to believe in conspiracy theories, study says

September 5, 2021
Photo of Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

September 2, 2021
Photo of Disney+ Day │ Streaming will win day with news from Marvel and Star Wars

Disney+ Day │ Streaming will win day with news from Marvel and Star Wars

September 22, 2021
Photo of Renault Duster to win “accessible” hybrid version in 2024

Renault Duster to win “accessible” hybrid version in 2024

September 22, 2021
Back to top button