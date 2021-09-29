ps5:-spider-man-2-will-be-dark-as-“the-empire-strikes-back”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, sequel to the Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, will be darker than its predecessor. In an interview with This Week In Marvel podcast, Marvel creative vice president Bill Rosemann compared the game in development to Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back gave to the movie theater space franchise.

“If Spider-Man’s first game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is sort of our Empire Strikes Back,” Rosemann declared. “It will be a little darker,” he completed.

After the relatively joyful and colorful franchise debut on PlayStation 4, added to the spin-off by Miles Morales, the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is intended to make things more serious, pitting Peter Parker and Miles against a spooky version of the villain Venom. of horror movies like Candyman, will play the symbiote. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Spider-Man 2 has Expected release sometime from . The PlayStation 5 exclusive game is being developed by Insomniac Games, from the colorful ones Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension and Sunset Overdrive.

Tony Todd will voice Venom in the game (Image: Publicity/PlayStation)

The darkest twist to the Spider-Man game sequel also matches with the company, who worked on the Resistance trilogy on the PlayStation 3 and develops a more sober superhero game based on the mutant Wolverine.

Source: Eurogamer