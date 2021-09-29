how-to-group-tabs-in-microsoft-edge

After being reformulated and re-released in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has received a number of new features aimed at improving the user experience. The browser now allows the creation of groups for the open pages.

The feature can be very useful for those looking to better organize the numerous tabs they are using — and it works similarly to Google Chrome. Interested? Check out below how to group tabs on Microsoft Edge!

Step 1

: Access the sites on Microsoft Edge normally. To create the groups, click with the right mouse button on a tab and, in the opened menu, select “Add to new group”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To create a new group, select “Add tab to new group” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : done that, enter a name and select a highlight color for the group. Give a name and select the color of the new group (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : to add other tabs already open to the group, right-click on them, click on “Add tab to group” and select the group. Add open tabs to the group you create u (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : The tabs have been duly added to the groups you created. To facilitate organization, you can click on the name to group the pages. Click on the group name to join the tabs open in one place (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: Create as many groups as needed. To edit them, close them, move to a new window, create or ungroup tabs, right-click on their name.