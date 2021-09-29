iphone-touch-screen-crashing-on-ios-15?-you're-not-the-only-one

We’d like to help out and take a look at this with you. Can you tell us what type of issues you’re experiencing with the touch screen? Is this with a certain app? Does a specific part of the screen not respond? Let us know and we’ll proceed from there.

— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 25,

2021

Apple’s official Twitter support profile has gone out of its way to collect information based on complaints and forward it to developers to find compatible solutions. There is still no official explanation of what has caused this or a solution to the problem.

Everything indicates that it is something related to the operating system itself, as the iPad is also affected, even in the model Recent pro. This should give users more peace of mind, because it indicates a possible software solution for correction, rather than the need to change the screen, for example.

Even after several test versions, the new iOS has problems and bugs, whether related to the iPhone or other devices in the Apple ecosystem. There are reports of device storage failures, incompatibility with widgets and conflict with apps, among other occasional reports. Apple is aware of the flaws and is already working on the fix, but there is still no release date.

