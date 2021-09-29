iPhone touch screen crashing on iOS 15? You're not the only one
This Wednesday (29), users of the new iPhone 13 and also older models started to complain about problems in the touch screens of the devices. Whether on specialized forums, on Reddit or on Twitter, people claim difficulty in using the devices, especially when they are in sleep mode.
- Spotify bug causes battery to zero quickly on iOS 25; learn to solve
The crash would have started after the migration to iOS 25 and not the update 25.1 dev beta would have fixed. The screen doesn’t seem to respond to a single tap as usual, requiring multiple interactions to play a video or open a notification when the iPhone is locked.
See some reports:
Still no solution2021 Apple’s official Twitter support profile has gone out of its way to collect information based on complaints and forward it to developers to find compatible solutions. There is still no official explanation of what has caused this or a solution to the problem. Everything indicates that it is something related to the operating system itself, as the iPad is also affected, even in the model Recent pro. This should give users more peace of mind, because it indicates a possible software solution for correction, rather than the need to change the screen, for example. Even after several test versions, the new iOS has problems and bugs, whether related to the iPhone or other devices in the Apple ecosystem. There are reports of device storage failures, incompatibility with widgets and conflict with apps, among other occasional reports. Apple is aware of the flaws and is already working on the fix, but there is still no release date. Source: iMore Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Apple’s official Twitter support profile has gone out of its way to collect information based on complaints and forward it to developers to find compatible solutions. There is still no official explanation of what has caused this or a solution to the problem.
Everything indicates that it is something related to the operating system itself, as the iPad is also affected, even in the model Recent pro. This should give users more peace of mind, because it indicates a possible software solution for correction, rather than the need to change the screen, for example.
Even after several test versions, the new iOS has problems and bugs, whether related to the iPhone or other devices in the Apple ecosystem. There are reports of device storage failures, incompatibility with widgets and conflict with apps, among other occasional reports. Apple is aware of the flaws and is already working on the fix, but there is still no release date.
Source: iMore
