Why ashwin is not playing for India: Ravichandran

Indian team decided to go with four fast bowlers in all three matches Ravichandran Ashwin has not got a chance to play in this series yet, India is currently leading 1-0 in the five-match series.

India won the toss and elected to bat in the Headingley Test match. The Indian team has not made any changes in its playing XI in this match. There was less grass on this pitch and it was believed that India experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might get a chance but India decided to go with their winning team. Indian captain Virat Kohli, however, also gave the reason behind this.

Kohli won the toss and said- ‘We are going with the same team.’ When Kohli was asked whether there were five left-handed batsmen in the England team, was it not considered to give Ashwin a chance.

The Indian captain said, ‘We did think about Ashwin but in England conditions there is always pressure to give chances to the fast bowler.’ Ravindra Jadeja has not got any wicket so far in this series. He has bowled a total of 44 overs. However, the Indian captain said that Jadeja’s role will be more in this match. He said, ‘Jadeja will bowl a lot more in this match as the conditions will suit him.’

The Indian captain also praised the team’s openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He said that the pair have done well in the series so far. Hope he can continue like this.

Kohli has not been able to score a century for a long time. Although he said that you always want to do well. He said that I am hitting the ball well in the nets but my focus is more on how much I contribute to the performance of the team.